Horoscope for Thursday, August 1, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Home, family and your private life are your primary focus today. Many of you will be dealing with a parent more than usual. Regardless of what happens, you will welcome a chance to relax at home among familiar surroundings. (Nevertheless, it’s a fun-loving time and you might entertain.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Seek out someone to talk to you today because you have the need to express your ideas to someone. Find someone who is willing to listen to you with interest and sympathy. This will make you feel better. Don’t waste time talking to anyone if their eyes are glazing over.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You probably have money or finances on your mind. Perhaps you’re thinking of buying something? (This could be the case because it’s easy to identify with your possessions. In fact, you might have a strong attachment to something.) Or, you might have to defend your ideas with someone?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is in your sign, which makes you more subjective. It also heightens your feelings, which makes you want to seek out others to interact with them. The good news is when the moon is in your sign (for two days every month) your luck will slightly improve! Yes!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be interested in mystical or spiritual ideas. You might also want to hide from others and seek seclusion (with good food and drink). You’re not being antisocial. You need to take a breather. Life has been busy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your emotional contact with friends or groups is important to you today. You need to feel that you are making a connection with someone. Some of you might also feel protective or unusually supportive of a friend. (You might also feel jealous if this friend pays attention to someone else.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

For some reason, some of the personal details of your private life might be on public display. (You know who you are.) Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Others might give more thought to their life direction today. Are you headed where you want to go?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you want a change of scenery. You certainly want to break free from your daily routine and go off somewhere or do something different so that you have a sense of stimulation or mild adventure. Explore your neighborhood or your city. Travel if you can!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Despite your fascination with travel at this time, today you can’t avoid dealing with shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances and anything that is jointly held. You might feel particularly possessive about something. You might even envy something that someone else has.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you will turn your attention to your most personal relationships. This might be a confrontation, or it could be a heart-to-heart discussion. Guard against knee-jerk reactions because they won’t help anything. Ideally, you should be accommodating and cooperative.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might have to work on behalf of someone else’s benefit today instead of your own. This does not mean you’re being a martyr. Au contraire. You’re simply fulfilling a duty or a favor that needs to be done. Be a good sport.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Lucky you! This is a playful, fun-loving day! You need to be yourself now and do what you want to do. Romance is blessed. Enjoy socializing with others. Fun activities with children, the arts and sports events will all be excellent choices for you!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jack O’Connell (1990) shares your birthday. You are independent, self-reliant and passionate about your beliefs. You’re quick to grasp opportunities when you see them. This is an excellent year for you because you will reap the benefits of your hard work. Expect increased power and leadership. A promotion, kudos, awards and acknowledgment are yours.

