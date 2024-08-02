Horoscope for Friday, August 2, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This month is a poor time to buy computers, cars, trucks and cellphones because Mercury is retrograde. Forewarned is forearmed. This is why delays and silly mistakes will haunt you at work. You’re not losing it. Equipment breakdowns and late deliveries are part of this influence.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Old flames are back in your world, and this will continue for the next month. (This will be interesting for some of you — and horrific for others, depending on the romantic history from your past.) Some of you will also hear from your kids who have been out of touch for a while. Surprise!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ruler Mercury is retrograde this month, which is why is the classic time for family reunions. Even if you don’t have an official family reunion, you can expect to hear from family members who have been out of touch. Stock the fridge because someone might be camped on your doorstep.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You have a bit of a challenging month ahead because Mercury is retrograde and this could create transportation problems for you. Flat tires, engine problems - whatever. You can also expect mixed-up communications this month and late deliveries. (Frustrating, I know.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This month checks in the mail will be late and financial transactions will be delayed or lost because Mercury retrograde is taking place in your money house. This month is a poor time to buy ground transportation (cars and trucks), computers and cellphones.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

On Sunday, Mercury will go retrograde in your sign and stay that way for the rest of the month, which is why you’re bumping into ex-partners and old friends from your past. This will continue for the next few weeks. This could be an excellent opportunity for closure or clarification.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Because Mercury will be retrograde for the rest of this month, you will have an excellent opportunity to do research of any kind because it will be easy for you to delve into the past or study history. This is a bonus for you! Admittedly, it can create confusion and mixed-up messages with others.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will hear from friends and members of groups from your past this month (if not already) because Mercury retrograde is taking place in your House of Friendships. It’s good to have history with others. Expect to be hearing from people you haven’t talked to in a long time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

For this entire month, Mercury will be retrograde at the top of your chart, which is a signal that you’ll hear from bosses, parents and authority figures from your past. This might be pleasant — or not. Do realize this is a strong likelihood and prepare yourself for these surprise encounters.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Travel plans might be delayed, canceled or radically changed this month because of Mercury retrograde. Likewise, appointments and schedules related to higher education, medicine and the law might also be delayed or even canceled. Make sure you are up on the latest details. Assume nothing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This month will be a challenge because Mercury retrograde will trigger delays and problems related to your job. Confused communications, late deliveries, equipment breakdowns and computer problems will be classic. On the upside — it will be easy to finish old business.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Like Virgo, you will probably hear from ex-partners and old friends from the past this month. You might want to consider how you look when you go out. (Living well is the best revenge.) Expect some surprise encounters.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Sam Worthington (1976) shares your birthday. You are direct, straightforward, and you identify with your goals. You are also realistic and confident. This year you’re wrapping up things, which is why it is appropriate to let go of people, places and situations that are holding you back. Next year is a new cycle!

