Saturday, August 3, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Saturday, August 3, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 5 to 6:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A fun-loving day! This is also a wonderful day to explore hobbies and creative, artistic pursuits. (After all, you’re the artisan of the zodiac, let us not forget.) Accept invitations to socialize and party with others. Fun activities with children will delight along with sports events.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Home, family and your private life are your focus today. However, this is also a lovely day to entertain at home. You’ll enjoy redecorating projects and doing anything to make your home more attractive. Interactions with a female relative are significant.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will enjoy getting out and chatting with others because you want to see what’s happening. Talk to friends and neighbors to get the latest scoop on events. In fact, a conversation with someone could be meaningful. This is also an excellent day to learn or study.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cash flow, earnings and exciting purchases have your attention today. Respect your moneymaking ideas. Nevertheless, give yourself permission to buy something pretty for yourself or a loved one if this is what you want to do. Giving gifts is fun.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s all about you today, dear Leo, because the sun, the moon, Mercury and Venus are all in your sign. This is why you will attract people and favorable situations. (Admittedly, you might be more excitable than usual.) Enjoy your day!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

No matter what is going on this weekend, you have a desire for some privacy and seclusion. You want to take things easy and you want a chance to catch your breath. That’s just fine. Respect your needs and give yourself a chance to pull your act together before you take it on the road.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Interactions with friends are important to you today. (Small wonder. After all, you’re the most social sign in the zodiac.) Enjoy hanging out with younger people today as well as creative, talented individuals. If you share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone, their feedback might help you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

People definitely notice you today because you’re high visibility! However, you look good, which means you can go after what you want. Oh yes, this is the day to set your armies marching. Put out the word and everyone will jump to follow you wherever you want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you have the wanderlust, which means if you can travel, perfect! But if you can’t travel, then explore your own town or city. Go someplace new. Meet new people. Satisfy your urge for something different because you need a change of scenery and the thrill of fresh discovery.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a passionate day for romantic couples. However, many of you will also be concerned with financial matters today and issues related to shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances. Note: Get that work out of the way so that you can play.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you might be more involved with close friends, partners and ex-partners. It’s a good day to socialize; however, very likely, you will have to compromise somewhat and be accommodating to others. Sometimes it’s all about the greatest good for the greatest number.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You have many choices today. You can socialize and schmooze with others. You can entertain at home. And you definitely can work and be productive! (No question.) However, after the job is done, give yourself a pleasant reward! Feet up with your favorite drink.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Business woman, TV personality Martha Stewart (1941) shares your birthday. You are constantly testing yourself because you have a passion for excitement and adventure. You value the respect and admiration of others. You like this year because it’s full of adventure and change! Take action, initiative and define your goals. Prepare for a leadership role.

