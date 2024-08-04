Horoscope for Sunday, August 4, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The new moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today’s new moon is the perfect time to ask yourself if you value your creativity? You’re bold and inventive, especially doing anything with your hands. You love to initiate. This is the perfect day to acknowledge and own your talents.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is the best day of the year to ask yourself what you can do to improve your home, as well as improve your relations with family members. Ideas? You love the stability of a strong home life because at heart, you’re a country squire.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today’s new moon is a wonderful opportunity to observe your style of communicating. Do people understand you? Do you understand others? Are you a good listener, or are you just waiting for your chance to speak?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Each new moon is a chance to make resolutions. Today’s new moon is your chance to think about how you handle what you own. Do you take care of what you own? Or do your possessions own you? How can you simplify your life and make what you own work for you?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the only new moon in your sign all year is taking place, which means it’s the perfect day to look in the mirror and ask yourself how you can improve the image you create on your world. Ideas? Wardrobe? Hair? What changes would you like to see?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Because of the placement of the new moon, this is an excellent day to give a little thought to your spiritual values. What do you think about when you contemplate the big questions of life and death? (Nobody gets out alive.) Honest observations help you to be realistic about basic truths.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Social interactions with others are important to you. Today’s new moon is the perfect day to ask yourself about the friends that you keep. Do you hang out with quality people? Are your friends of benefit to you or do they come at a cost? Think about this.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The new moon today is at the top of your chart. This is the only day all year that this can occur, and it means that it’s an excellent time for you to think about your life direction in general. Are you at work today just because you were at work yesterday? Are you headed where you want to go?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are the truth seeker and the traveler of the zodiac. Today’s new moon is an excellent time for you to ask yourself if more education would improve your job or your life. For that matter, would further travel enrich your world? Think about this.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You value your security. Today’s new moon urges you to take care of loose details about taxes, debt, inheritances, estates and the wealth and resources of others, especially shared property with partners. Are you happy with how these things are handled in your life?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the only new moon all year that is opposite your sign is taking place. This means it’s the perfect day for you to ask yourself what you can do to improve your closest relationships. After all, for a relationship to be successful, you must be as good for your partner as he or she is for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

How can you improve your job? Consider this today. And also, what can you do to improve your health? Do you have a pet? These are the questions that today’s new moon prompts you to consider.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (1981) shares your birthday. You are a rebellious, free spirit who likes to chart your own course. You’re intelligent, compassionate and strong-willed. You like to enlighten others. This is a slower-paced year. Take time to rejuvenate yourself. Focus on business and personal relationships, especially with those who have your back.

