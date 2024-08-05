Horoscope for Monday, August 5, 2024

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Do your best to cope with errors, equipment breakdowns, computer glitches, canceled appointments and mixed-up communications because Mercury goes retrograde today in your House of Employment. (It might affect also your health and your pet.) Courage!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

As Mercury goes retrograde today, expect to hear from old flames who might even pop up in your dreams. Another aspect of this influence is that some of you will hear from your kids who have been out of touch for a while. Social plans might change today. Check details!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today Mercury goes retrograde, which means this entire month is the classic time for family reunions and hearing from family members you haven’t seen for a while. Stock the fridge because you might have guests on your doorstep. Family discussions about past issues are likely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will feel Mercury retrograde this month because it occurs in the part of your chart where “Mercury lives.” Expect transportation delays and car problems. Give yourself extra time for travel plans so that you can deal with the unexpected. Communications are confused. (Yikes!)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Checks might be late in the mail this month due to Mercury retrograde, which begins today. This could also create confusion in financial matters. On the upside, you might be able to easily wrap up old financial issues. This is a poor month to buy ground transportation (cars, trucks, bikes), computers and cellphones. Wait until mid-September.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today Mercury goes retrograde in your sign, which means this month will be full of goofy mistakes, delays, equipment breakdowns and confused communications. Expect to run into people from your past, especially ex-partners. (Look good because living well is the best revenge.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

We all feel the influence of Mercury retrograde for the entire month of August. However, you stand to benefit somewhat because Mercury retrograde will help you to research and finish old projects. You will easily find solutions to old problems. (Use this!)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have noticed you’re running into old friends or hearing from contacts, especially from groups and organizations to which you might have been involved. These people are popping up out of the woodwork! This will be in person or online or even in your dreams.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today Mercury goes retrograde and this influence will linger for the rest of the month. Sagittarians will likely encounter bosses and authority figures from your past, including parents. In some cases, you might not actually meet this person, but they’re in your thoughts more than usual, or even your dreams.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Double check all travel plans and details dealing with travel itineraries because Mercury goes retrograde today and this influence will last for the rest of the month. On the upside, this will help you to finish papers, manuscripts and school projects. Yay!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

There’s good news and there’s bad news: the bad news is that Mercury retrograde might cause delays in financial matters and issues related to inheritances, taxes and debt. Checks in the mail will be late. The good news is that you can finish loose ends related to shared finances.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today Mercury goes retrograde exactly opposite your sign. This will definitely attract ex-partners and ex-spouses back into your world. If you don’t encounter these people in person or online, you will still be thinking of them for some reason more than usual.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Mark Strong (1963) shares your birthday. You have a steely determination. You are passionate; however, you can keep your cool. This is a marvelous year to socialize and enjoy yourself! Take time to nurture the happiness and beauty you have within. Let your guard down. Loosen up a bit. Old friends might reappear.

