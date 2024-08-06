Horoscope for Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be patient with coworkers because something might annoy you, or you might feel angry with someone. This might be because you’re working hard and you could be taking on more than you can handle, which makes you exhausted and tired. Stay chill.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be patient with kids as well as romantic partners. In fact, all social occasions including sports events might trigger minor hissy fits and disputes with someone. Fortunately, these will be short-lived, and, by tonight, you’re in a happy mood.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Let’s face it, with fiery Mars in your sign, you’re a bit feisty! Mars can be in your sign only once every two years for about six weeks. Be patient with family members, especially females. Delays, confusion and people who are suddenly “back on the scene” might test diplomacy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an argumentative day for many people, including you. If you are aware of this right from the beginning, you can practice patience when dealing with others because patience is the antidote to anger. Be cool. Demonstrate grace under pressure. You can do this.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Money squabbles or disputes about something that you own (or don’t own) might arise. You will put a lot of yourself into whatever you have to say because the Sun is in your sign. Nevertheless, be careful and don’t do anything you will regret later.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign at odds with fiery Mars, which can trigger strong, volatile emotions in you and others. This is why you might end up in a quarrel with someone or feel obsessed about something. Try to sidestep these issues if possible. Stay calm for your own happiness.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Something related to travel, foreign countries, the government, medicine and the law could be a source of irritation for you today. (It might also be other things.) The result is you feel some angst, which is no fun. If you can work to make a change - do so. If not, don’t get your belly in a rash.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Avoid squabbles and arguments with friends or members of groups, because you might regret this later. The thing is that people are irritable today, and that’s just what’s happening. It’s a short-lived and brief influence, so suck it up and move on. Don’t make enemies.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a poor day to ask bosses, parents and people in authority for permission or approval for anything because their response will likely be, “Talk to the hand.” This is because people are a bit-short tempered and impatient with each other. Timing is everything. Today is not the day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Steer clear of controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues because arguments will almost certainly break out today. This is not something you will welcome, nor do you need it. Naturally, you have your opinions and you can share them — but today is a poor day to do this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Money squabbles or disputes about inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt or insurance matters might arise today. Actually, this is a poor day to enter into these discussions because people are argumentative and easily irritated. Choose another day to tackle these matters, if you can.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be patient with partners and close friends because many people are disgruntled or grumpy today. Cut others some slack. And while you’re at it, cut yourself some slack as well. Don’t make a big deal about anything. Stay chill.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Michelle Yeoh (1962) shares your birthday. You’re adventurous and have a strong lust for life. You love mental stimulation and you resist routine. You work hard and party hard! This year is about creating solid foundations in your life both physically and inwardly. Explore martial arts and yoga. Stay grounded and levelheaded.

