Horoscope for Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A powerful day! This is the perfect time for a vacation or a chance to enjoy entertaining diversions, movies, musical performances, sports events, fun outings and playful activities with kids. It’s a great date day. (You might have a chance to rekindle something that fell apart before.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a wonderful date day! Make an effort to get in touch with someone you enjoy, especially someone from the past who might have slipped away. Accept invitations to party. Or you might also entertain at home. Sports events, fun activities with kids and the arts will appeal.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Invite family and friends over because discussions will be warm and upbeat. It’s an excellent day to settle differences with family members. You might also have wonderful ideas about redecorating where you live. New faces, new places and new ideas will appeal! (Explore real-estate possibilities.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a pleasant day for you because you’re in a positive frame of mind. You’re happy to talk to relatives, daily contacts and siblings. You will also appreciate your daily surroundings, which will give an emotional lift to your day.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a lovely day because the sun is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you want to get out and enjoy the company of others. Not only can you party together, you can work together. You might be interested in buying art, music, jewelry or beautiful clothing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’ll enjoy interactions with others because in turn, people want to be in your presence. That’s because Mercury is lined up in your sign with Venus also in your sign, which makes you feel warm-hearted to everyone. You see connections and influences that are intriguing. You will also appreciate beauty.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Enjoy schmoozing with others, especially people from other countries or different backgrounds. If you can travel or do anything to expand your world, this will please you. Or you might make travel plans for the future with someone. You might also explore opportunities in publishing, the law and medicine.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You look good to others, which is why you’re popular today. Very likely, someone will do a favor for you or give you a gift or help you in some way. Meanwhile, some of you are involved in secret love affair, possibly with an old flame or someone from your past.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you have a strong desire to be included in something larger than yourself, which is why you might participate in group activities. You will certainly work harmoniously with others. Your relations with authority figures are solid. Travel plans will appeal.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is the perfect day to ask for a loan or mortgage because doors will open for you. People might do favors for you or give you a gift. You might get an increased budget or equipment that you want for work. Meanwhile, romance with someone “different” will sizzle!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Relations with partners and close friends are warm and friendly. Get out and enjoy the company of others. You will also enjoy the entertainment world, show business, sports events and fun socializing. Financial discussions will favor you. Ka-ching!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Things will go well at work today, in part because you feel healthy and vigourous! Work-related travel is likely for many of you. Dealings with other countries or different cultures will also be successful. Romance with an ex-partner might be percolating on the back burner. (I’ll never tell.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Charlize Theron (1975) shares your birthday. You are mystical and deep. You have hidden talents and are attracted to mystery. This is a year of change for you — exciting change. You might have to let go of something to have increased freedom. Seek out new opportunities. Act fast and trust your intuition.

