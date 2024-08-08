Horoscope for Thursday, August 8, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 3 to 5 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Delays and goofy mistakes plus equipment breakdowns, computer glitches and confused communications are frustrating at work. These challenges might even impact your health or your dealings with a pet. As a result, be patient with partners and close friends. Keep smiling.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Home and family are your focus. Social events are promising; however, old flames might be in the picture again. In an attempt to make health improvements or introduce reforms or better ways of doing things at work, be patient. Someone might oppose you. (It was ever thus.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re busy with short trips, errands and time spent with siblings and relatives. Partly, this is due to dealing with family members and situations from the past demanding your attention. Fortunately, with Mars in your sign, you can do it all. (Be patient with your kids.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Delays and confused communications are frustrating, which is why you might be emotional when with family members. Cope as best you can because Mercury retrograde affects everyone. Meanwhile, keep your eyes open because someone might not have your best interests at heart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a strong time for you, which is one of the reasons you have strong opinions. Resist the urge to be bossy. (Although tempting.) Focus on delayed financial matters. Checks in the mail might be late. On the upside, you might have a chance to redo something or buy something again.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Even though Mercury is retrograde in your sign, attracting people from the past back into your world, while at the same time, creating glitches like misplaced items, late appointments, confused communications to name a few. Nevertheless, you can finish old business.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which might make you a bit more emotional than usual. However, when the moon is in your sign, which happens for 2 1/2 days every month, it improves your good luck! Why not ask the universe for a favor?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Old friends and contacts with people you knew before in organizations or clubs are back in your world. This could help you in some way. Plus, it’s good to have history with others. Although you’re high visibility this week, today you will be happy to play things low-key. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have strong opinions right now about travel issues or something to do with medicine, the law or higher education. Because of this, you might have a heated discussion with a friend or a member of a group. Keep it real. And keep your cool.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today others will know personal details about your private life because for various reasons, you are high visibility. This might be due to dealing with other cultures, or travel delays might trigger this. You can finish a writing project.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Do something different today to shake things up a bit, because you’re hungry for adventure and some stimulation. You need to break free from your routine! Be a tourist in your own town. Obviously, if you can travel, do so! You need to get outta Dodge.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You can accomplish a lot because you’re motivated to work efficiently right now. Furthermore, you’re inspired to make improvements at home, in part because increased activity and chaos where you live will demand this. Ex partners and old friends are in your world.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Tennis legend and humanitarian Roger Federer (1981) shares your birthday. You have a strong work ethic. You are naturally good at everything; plus, you want to make things better for yourself and others. This is a year of service to others, primarily to family. Therefore, take care of yourself so that you can be effective. Time for a makeover?

