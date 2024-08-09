Horoscope for Friday, August 9, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 4:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Even though discussions with close friends, partners and spouses will go well, be prepared to compromise with others. Be accommodating. This will be easy because things will flow smoothly, especially dealing with kids, the arts and daily activities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It’s Friday and it’s a great day to party and schmooze; however, this is also a wonderful day to get things done. Look for ways to boost your income, because this is possible. Family discussions as well as family businesses are favored. Even your health feels invigorated!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

TGIF! This is a great to socialize and enjoy good times with others, especially children. It’s also an excellent day for creative productivity — take note artists and those working in the entertainment world. Your communications skills are excellent because you’re enthusiastic about whatever you want to say.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might choose to stay at home today and enjoy your privacy. Nevertheless, you will get a lot done, especially if you’re looking for ways to boost your income and you work from home. It’s the perfect day to finish old business and wrap things up.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You express yourself well today, which is good news for those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting and writing. In particular, groups, organizations and conferences will respond to what you say. Choose today to discuss something important to you, especially if you want to be convincing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Even if you’re working alone or behind the scenes, you can accomplish a lot today because the planetary aspects are favorable. Whatever you do will boost your income as well as your standing in the eyes of your peers and your community. Finish the job.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with both the sun and lucky Jupiter, which means your thoughts and your feelings are aligned. Everything is harmonious, especially dealings with other cultures and foreign countries. Travel will appeal. You’ll be popular with everyone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a productive day for almost everyone. In your case, whatever you do might be instigated from behind the scenes. It will be private. However, this could result in favors, money, assets and resources coming to you or your partner. Your reputation will shine today!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Travel is a strong theme in your chart right now, which is good news because you are the traveler of the zodiac. Naturally, this is a great day to travel or to make travel plans. Relations with partners, close friends as well as groups are particularly warm and rewarding today. Live it up!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are noticed today and mostly in a favourable way. Work-related travel is possible for some of you. Whatever you do will earn you points with your coworkers. Financial negotiations will go well. Meanwhile, romance with someone “different” is still bubbling on the back burner.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Do something different today. Shake things up a bit because you need a change of scenery and some fun stimulation. Relations with others are warm and friendly. It’s a great day to socialize and enjoy sports events, the arts and fun activities with kids.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will accomplish a lot today because this is a productive day. In fact, you can move mountains! Real estate deals, home businesses, plus issues related to health are all blessed. It’s also great day to reorganize your home so that it works better for you. Make the effort to do this because, after all, it’s where you live!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Gillian Anderson (1968) shares your birthday. You are passionate, determined and creative. You are an ambitious leader. This is a year of learning for you. Make time to broaden your knowledge and explore your spiritual and religious beliefs. Focus on being self-aware and closer to the true meaning of your life.

