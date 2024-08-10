Horoscope for Saturday, August 10, 2024

Moon Alert

CAUTION! Avoid shopping or making important decisions until 6 p.m. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a tricky day. Check the moon alert if you’re thinking of spending money on anything other than food or gas. Postpone important discussions with partners and close friends for another day. Keep things light.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Issues related to your job might be delayed or problematic. You might suffer from shortages for some reason. This is a poor day to make any important purchases except for food and gas. See moon alert above. Just coast.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a playful, artistic, creative day! Much of this day is a moon alert, which is favorable for creative activities because you can think outside of the box. However, if dealing with financial matters or spending money, wait until the moon alert is over.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is the perfect day to cocoon at home. You might also want to entertain at home. However, do not shop for items for home (except for food) during the moon alert — see above. Family conversations might be frank and revealing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a creative day that might go in a number of directions because most of this day is a moon alert. That means it’s a poor time to make important decisions or spend money on anything other than food and gas. However, conversations with others will be enjoyable.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you might be focused on money and your belongings. This is a fine day to reorganize what you own. However, because most of this day is a moon alert, don’t spend money except for food and gas. Wait until the moon alert is over.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign; however, it’s a moon alert. This is why you might feel indecisive and not sure what to do. However, a Moon Alert is a great time for creative activities. You can spend money and food or gas but wait until the alert is over to shop or make decisions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a good day to kick back and relax. Be easygoing talking to others because some people might say something that annoys you. It happens. Don’t make a big deal about anything. When the moon alert is over, the moon will move into your sign, which is empowering. (See moon alert above.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a great day to schmooze with others! People will be relatively laid-back and ready to socialize. However, delays, glitches and shortages are likely. This is a poor day to shop for anything other than food or gas. (See moon alert above.) Go with the flow.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a squirrelly day because a big portion of this day is a moon alert, which is great for creativity and the arts, but poor for solid decision-making. During the moon alert, don’t spend money except for food and gas. Socialize with people from other cultures.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an interesting day because you want a bit of adventure and some stimulation. It’s the perfect day for all kinds of creative possibilities. However, it’s a poor day to make important decisions or spend money on anything other than food and gas. (See moon alert.) Learn something new!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be careful today because the moon is in one of your Money Houses, and during the moon alert, it’s a poor time to spend money on anything other than food and gas. However, it’s a great time to socialize and be creative.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Ryan Eggold (1984) shares your birthday. You like to please others. You’re a persuasive, charming, energetic communicator. This is a wonderful year for you because your past efforts will now be recognized. You can expect a promotion, praise, an award, kudos — some kind of acknowledgment. Bravo! Seize new opportunities!

