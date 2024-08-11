Horoscope for Sunday, August 11, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely day to socialize! Get out and enjoy fun diversions, playful activities with kids, sports events, camping outings, the theater, movie matinees or whatever pleases you to share good times with others. This is also a positive day for those who are working. It’s a win/win blessing!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Some Sundays are good for doing laundry and catching up for the week ahead, and some Sundays are perfect for relaxing and socializing with others. This is a playful Sunday. Plan to share good food and drink with family and friends. Sports, social outings and activities with kids will delight.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a great day to entertain at home because you’re in the mood to socialize! Invite family and friends over for a visit. You will also enjoy redecorating or tweaking your digs. (There’s nothing like company coming to get the place clean!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Money, cash flow and shopping are on your mind today. You might also spend money on social outings, vacations, sports events and fun times with kids. This is an excellent day to socialize with others, especially because you appreciate your surroundings. (Gratitude is a wonderful thing.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The sun is in your sign today, which is invigorating and empowering; however, the placement of the moon will encourage you to relax at home (or entertain at home) because you will feel best in familiar surroundings. Relations with family members will be friendly.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

People from your past are back in your world — no question. This is because Mercury retrograde is taking place in your sign this month. Fortunately, you’re keen to talk to others. Today in particular, there is something you want to say, which is why you need to find a good listener.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a popular month. Today you might attract money to yourself. You might also have moneymaking ideas. You certainly will be tempted to buy beautiful things — clothing, jewelry and art. (Your sign has domain over the fine arts and haute couture.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with Venus, which heightens your interest in the arts. You will also enjoy socializing with others, especially groups, clubs and organizations. This will include success at conferences or conventions. You’re in the zone!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Despite your desire to explore more of the world through travel or further education, today you will be happy to hide or seek out some privacy. You will feel more comfortable working alone or behind the scenes, because you need a break from the busyness of everything around you. Be patient with partners.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might want to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone today to get their feedback. This might include travel plans. Or you might talk to someone different, perhaps from another culture? You’re prepared to work hard now for what you want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

People notice you today. In fact, some people know personal details about your private life. (Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.) Nevertheless, you might benefit from the wealth and resources of someone else. Meanwhile, physical sports, especially something competitive, appeal!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Do something different today so that you can learn something new or discover new places. Because you have an urge to broaden your horizons, do something to satisfy this desire for adventure. See new places and meet new faces. Ex partners and old friends are on the scene.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Viola Davis (1965) shares your birthday. Truth matters to you. You are observant and quick to spot manipulation. You also don’t hesitate to confront others. You like to perform. Take inventory of your life this year and let go of people, places and things from the past that are holding you back. Clean the slate!

