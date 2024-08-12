Horoscope for Monday, August 12, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a productive day for you, especially if you’re dealing with red-tape issues like bookkeeping, accounting, shared resources, inheritances, taxes, debt and that sort of thing. You can make great headway because you’re focused and ready to pay attention to detail.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Discussions with partners and close friends will be practical and sensible. Therefore, this is a good day to make plans, especially related to a group or an organization. However, you might find yourself at odds with a parent or an authority figure at home. Be courteous. Be cool.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will get a lot done because you’re motivated to work. You’re looking down the road and seeing what you need to finish and complete. Discussions with someone older might help you. Tackle jobs that will give you a long-term benefit in the future.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Artists and creative people will be able to hone or perfect their technique because they’re willing to practice and keep doing what needs to be done in order to improve. Likewise, if you’re in sports or athletics, you can also perfect your style.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Family discussions, especially with someone older, will go well if you deal with practical matters and how you handle shared property or shared debt. Someone older might have excellent advice for you. Nevertheless, tread carefully. Best to work alone.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you’re willing to do what needs to be done. In fact, it will please you to organize your surroundings. You might even color-code your closet or clean out drawers and reorganize them because you want to feel your life is running smoothly. Conversations will be serious. Good day to plan ahead.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You feel financially conservative today, which is why if you’re shopping, you will likely buy long-lasting, practical items. (No ostrich boas today.) You might want to draw up a budget, or you might privately scold yourself about your spending habits. “I’ve got to start saving.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with stern Saturn, which makes you focus on practical and orderly things. You are more concerned with work and getting things right than you are with your own physical comfort. You’re willing to accept whatever tasks need to be done.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Research of any kind will go very well for you because your mind is focused and you’ll find it easy to pay attention to detail. Furthermore, you have a mental persistence and stamina that will allow you to keep digging for answers and solutions to problems. (I’m impressed.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s Monday and you’re in the mood to get serious. You’re ready to work and you want to accomplish as much as possible. You’re willing to accept your responsibilities and you want to be as productive as you can in an efficient way. This is why you’ll get things done today!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions with parents, bosses and people in authority will go well today because you create an impression of being responsible, conscientious, honest and reliable. (Which hopefully you are, but hey — this is a good game face today.) Use this to your advantage! Today is the day to make your pitch.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’ll be successful if you make travel plans or you deal with medical or legal matters, or finishing an important paper or dealing with publishing. The reason you can accomplish a lot is because you’re focused and your concentration and perseverance are excellent today. Go get ‘em Tiger!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Casey Affleck (1975) shares your birthday. You are resourceful, tenacious and have a strong sense of purpose. You work hard and have high expectations for yourself. This year is the beginning of a nine-year cycle. Expect adventure, major changes and leadership opportunities. It’s a time of new beginnings and greater independence.