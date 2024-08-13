Horoscope for Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8 to 8:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid the temptation to get involved in controversial subjects because you might find yourself at odds with someone. Likewise, be extra patient with your kids because hissy fits and meltdowns might occur, especially about something that was addressed before in the past. (“Again?”)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Squabbles about shared property, taxes, debt and insurance issues might arise. They might involve a family member, or this could be about old business that just won’t go away. Be patient and steady to resolve things as well as possible. You can do this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a poor day to discuss salaries, cash flow and how to boost your earnings because disputes and disagreements will likely arise. You might even differ with someone about health care costs. Fortunately, Venus is in your House of Communications, which makes you smooth and diplomatic.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be patient with coworkers because everyone is a bit short-tempered and irritable. This is because today the moon is at odds with Mercury retrograde. Possibly, you feel annoyed because you have to go back and correct something or redo it? Unfortunately, it was ever thus.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Expect some static or difficulties with social plans, sports events and dealing with kids. Likewise, communications with romantic partners might also be stalled in water. There’s no way around this. Your only choice is to demonstrate grace under pressure.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Tread carefully with family discussions today, especially discussions with female relatives (especially Mom) because things could go off the rails. In a perfect world, you will avoid important discussions today; and if they must take place, you’ll be patient and friendly. (You can do this.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Disputes and arguments with relatives, neighbors and siblings might break out today, especially about past issues or something that is happening once again. (Meanwhile you thought this was fixed so that the problem went away.) Apparently not. Who knew?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Avoid difficult conversations with parents, bosses and people in authority (this includes the police) because today these discussions will not go well. Au contraire! Many people are looking for a fight because people are excitable, concerned with trivialities and focused on the past.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Disputes about past issues that might relate to politics, religion or racial issues might surface today. People will be at odds with each other. These same disputes might also relate to legal matters, medical situations or something to do with travel. Be patient until the dust settles.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might feel restless today because you’re unhappy about how something is being shared or divided. Or maybe you feel that once again, you’re responsible for something from the past that you thought was previously taken care. This is disappointing because it feels unjust or unfair.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be careful about being entrenched in your point of view today when dealing with friends or members of groups. This could, incidentally, involve an ex-partner or an old friend. Ask yourself if getting into an argument about this will be wise? Take the high road. (Generally, the view is better.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It’s important to know that you are high visibility today, which means if you get into a dispute with someone it will probably be noticed by others. (A hissing, whispered argument in an elevator?) Maintain your cool. With Venus opposite your sign, you are particularly charming and cooperative. Go with that.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Debi Mazar (1964) shares your birthday. You are independent, resilient and unconventional. You do your own thing. You accept challenges and aren’t afraid to make waves. This year is slower paced. It’s time to rejuvenate your energy and your outlook on life. Focus on important relationships and make sure these people have your back.

