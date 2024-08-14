Horoscope for August 14, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A fast-paced day! You’re energized with enthusiasm because your ruler Mars is lined up with lucky Jupiter in your House of Communications, which makes you persuasive and charismatic! (You can sell anyone the Brooklyn Bridge.) You’ll be tremendously convincing!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today might be enthusiastic about financial matters. Perhaps, you want to buy something that excites or pleases you? Or perhaps, you see ways to boost your income or find a better paying job? Despite opposition from someone, you will go ahead and do as you please. That’s a certainty.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an unusual day because Mars is lined up with Jupiter in your sign, which can happen only once every 13 years. A rare event! This is why you feel strong, vigorous and enthusiastic! Even risk taking. You have total confidence. Physical activity will be enjoyable and rewarding.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Because you have a strong but quiet sense of confidence, you will go after what you want, especially pertaining to financial matters. You’ll be keen to shop. You will be just as keen to do something to boost your income. Others will listen to you because you’re smooth-talking and positive.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your ability to attract others and engage in group activities is top-notch. You can get people to rally around whatever you endorse. Your powers of leadership are strong; however, children and younger people might be less cooperative. Don’t overdo things.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re ambitious and confident today, which is why you this is a great day to go after what you want. People will admire you and be ready to endorse you. Admittedly, someone at home or within your family might oppose your ideas, but this is a brief dark cloud on your horizon. Go after your objectives.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today your desire to travel is strong! You’re ready to do anything to expand your horizons and your experience of the world. You’ll love studying and meeting people who can introduce you to new ideas and new places. Keep an open mind. Learn as much as possible.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Although someone might object to your financial decisions today, this is an excellent day to talk to banks, or deal with taxes, debt and shared property because you’ll come out smelling like a rose. You will easily defend your best interests and doors will open for you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might feel overwhelmed by a close friend or partner today because they’re turned on by an idea that you might not endorse. Admittedly, you might not agree, but you see that they’re gung-ho and they’re going to do what is important to them. You can’t persuade them otherwise.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’ll accomplish a lot done today because you feel physically vigorous and enthusiastic about something. In other words, you’re motivated. You’re PowerPoint on steroids! Make the best use of this energy and motivation — get busy!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If you’re working on a creative project, you’ll be productive today because you’re bursting with energy and clever ideas. Or if you’re involved in sports or working with children, you’ll be similarly enthused. A friend might oppose something you want to do. You’re going to do it anyway.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You have lots of energy today to make improvements at home or enhance family relationships. Look around your daily surroundings to see what you can do to make things better. Real-estate opportunities? A boss or parent might not agree.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, writer, comedian Steve Martin (1945) shares your birthday. You are observant and insightful. You understand what motivates people. You also don’t hesitate to share your observations with others. This is a lovely year to socialize and enjoy life. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit! Have fun but don’t lose sight of your goals.

