Horoscope for Thursday, August 15, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A subtle contradiction exists today, which is why in one way, you feel held back and a bit fearful, and yet, in another way, you feel bold and ready to leap into whatever you want to do. You’re struggling to be free to do your own thing. Do it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

I frequently say that you are the financial wizard of the zodiac, and it’s true. Today you might have financial plans (including shopping). If so, be aware of the moon alert. In addition, a friend or an adviser might not agree with your decisions. Be careful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today has a few challenges for you because Mars is in your sign, but it is at odds with stern Saturn. This means you will have difficulty getting approval from bosses, parents, authority figures and the police. Whatever you decide to do, they might block your plans. Go easy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Tread carefully. Don’t listen to others because they might discourage you. In fact, someone might say something that embodies the very essence of your own worst suspicions about yourself. (Eeek. The worst.) Fear not. You’ve got this.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s in your best interest to play things low key. If you try to rouse the troops and get others enthused about something, you will meet with obstacles. The financial backing or the material resources you need might not be there. Check moon alert.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Despite your ambitious plans, this is a poor day to ask for approval or permission from authority figures — parents, bosses, VIPs and the police. Almost certainly, they won’t go along with what you want. Their response will be, “Talk to the hand.” Timing is everything.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today is not the day to get on your soap box and espouse your political or religious ideas to others. You will meet with too much opposition. Likewise, travel plans will be difficult because rules, regulations and the government might curtail your activities. Take it easy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a poor day for important discussions about shared property, taxes, debt, insurance issues or shared responsibilities, because things will not go your way. This might also apply to dealing with kids. Bide your time and make your pitch on another day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This morning the moon is in your sign before it moves into Capricorn, which will switch your focus to money matters and shopping. (See moon alert above.) Don’t push things when dealing with partners and close friends today. Ditto for dealing with family. Go gently.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

After 1:15 p.m. Chicago time, the moon will move into your sign, which will be empowering, but it will also make you more emotional. Be smart and accept the fact that your efforts at work might be stymied by someone, or even by your own self-doubt? It’s a tricky day.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Social plans might change because of some kind of rule or regulation. Or perhaps parents or authority figures will object to something? Dealing with children might be an increased responsibility today. Cope as best you can.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Don’t feel defeated if your efforts to reorganize things at home meet with opposition from someone, especially an older family member or partner. These things happen. Early this morning, you’ll be high visibility, but as the day wears on, interactions with friends will be more important.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Ben Affleck (1972) shares your birthday. Others look to you for leadership because you appear confident, courageous and regal. You’re also optimistic, ambitious and generous. This is a year of work, construction and building. It’s time to create foundations in your life both externally and internally. Stay grounded and levelheaded. Explore martial arts.

