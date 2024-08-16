Horoscope for Friday, August 16, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Although conversations with others might be strained or difficult today, this is a good day to talk to parents, bosses and authority figures about practical matters. Make solid suggestions. You might have money-saving ideas? Don’t be afraid to suggest your plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good day to wade through the details of making elaborate travel plans for the future. It’s also an excellent day to finish important papers or manuscripts. Legal discussions as well as talks about medical procedures will be logical and doable. This is good.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Although you might feel stymied by authority figures, this is a solid day to discuss shared income, shared property, taxes, debt and insurance issues as well as inheritances. You have practical ideas and you won’t overlook details. (Bravo!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It’s possible that some behind-the-scenes tension is taking place. However, it’s also possible to have a practical discussion with a partner or close friend, especially about travel plans, or learning something, or further education, or publishing and the media. You will get things done!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Although issues with a friend might be at odds today (perhaps this person is a member of a group), you can achieve a lot at work because you’re in a practical frame of mind. You’re ready to roll up your sleeves and get hands-on with whatever needs to be done; plus, you won’t overlook anything.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Practical discussions about vacations or social plans will go well today, even though relations with parents and authority figures are testy. This is also a good day to teach children and younger minds because people are willing to listen and pay attention today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day for family discussions, especially about practical matters. This could relate to issues that will help to secure your home or make repairs and adjustments that make things more solid. Steer clear of controversial subjects, because they will only lead to arguments.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to study or learn something new because your powers of focus and concentration are excellent. You won’t overlook details. You’ll be able to stick with what you want to achieve because you will persist in learning what you want to grasp or understand.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If shopping today, you will want to shop for long-lasting, practical items because you’re in serious, cautious mood. It’s a good day to draw up a budget and think about your cash flow situation in general. You’re in a realistic frame of mind and you won’t overlook details.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with Saturn, which means you are willing to accept your duties and do your homework, as it were. You won’t mind postponing gratification until the job is done. It will please you to make things orderly and practical. This definitely makes sense today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Quiet contemplation and a chance to reflect on financial issues will benefit you today. Grab some quiet time. Focus on your financial situation. How much do you owe, and how much do you own, and how much do you earn? Information is power. (Don’t let this be fuzzy details in your brain.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Someone older or more experienced might have excellent advice for you today. (Perhaps a friend or a member of a group.) Whatever the case, it will benefit you to at least listen with an open mind. Whatever you learn might affect your future goals.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Steve Carell (1962) shares your birthday. You’re a powerhouse of energy, enthusiasm and conviction. You don’t shy away from attention, and you are often unconventional. This is a year of change and increased personal freedom. Let go of whatever has been impeding your progress and growth. Trust your intuition. Travel is likely.

