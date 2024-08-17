Horoscope for Saturday, August 17, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 3 to 5 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today is a friendly day, which is welcome news. However, there might be a few surprises when dealing with parents, bosses and authority figures, including the police. Pay attention to what you say and do because no one wants to hear, “Busted!”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Travel plans might suddenly change. They might be canceled; however, on the upside, you might have a lovely and unexpected chance to travel. Yay! Meanwhile, because your appreciation of beauty is heightened, visit galleries, museums, beautiful buildings and parks.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Double check details with banking, shared property, inheritances and anything you own jointly because something unexpected could impact these areas. It’s important for you to be in the know. You snooze, you lose. Meanwhile, relations with bosses and parents are warm and cozy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A close friend or partner might say or do something that surprises you day. It could be a declaration of love and warm feelings because people do feel extra sensitive today and very kindhearted to each other. You might also want to help someone who is suffering in another country.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Something related to your health and your job are surprising. It’s also possible that something related to a pet will catch you off guard. Therefore, be alert. Meanwhile, a work-related romance will be affectionate. Someone might give you something to help you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a romantic, fun-loving, playful day! However, it will have some surprises, so keep your eyes open. People feel affectionate to each other, especially in romantic situations, as well as feeling soft-hearted to children. Be on the lookout to avoid accidents with kids.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Stock the fridge because something unexpected could happen at home. It might be surprising news. However, small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. A spontaneous get-together might happen, which would be fun because people feel affectionate and warm-hearted today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A lively day! You feel curious and eager to meet new faces and see new places. You might be surprised by news or gossip? You might also meet someone unusual or take a spontaneous short trip. Whatever happens, you will enjoy the company of others and your immediate surroundings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep an eye on your money and possessions because something unexpected could impact them. You might find money, you might lose money. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. However, a gift might come your way? Especially since feelings with family members are affectionate.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you feel independent and spontaneous! There’s a bit of excitement in the air, which might mean you will meet someone interesting? You are certainly tuned in today because your Spidey sense is activated. Conversations with others will be warm and reassuring. (It’s that kinda day.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is the perfect day for a fun outing — a sport event, fun activities with children, meeting friends socially, enjoying the arts and having a vacation. You feel warm-hearted to friends and even casual acquaintances, which is why this is an excellent day to meet new people.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Romantic sparks might happen with a platonic friend today. This is because many people feel warm-hearted and affection to each other today; and at the same time, today is also full of a few surprises! Most of these surprises will be welcome, perhaps fun invitations. However, a few unexpected glitches might occur. Be ready.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Sean Penn (1960) shares your birthday. Even though you present a calm exterior to the world, you’re full of volatile emotions. You are strong-willed, energetic and self-sufficient. This is a year of service, mainly service to family. Therefore, take care of yourself so you can be effective. Time for a makeover?

