Horoscope for Sunday, August 18, 2024

Moon alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze because you feel positive and eager to expand your world. Enjoy clubs, organizations, conventions and conferences. Share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone because their feedback might help you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re high-visibility, which is a good thing because people will admire you. You appear to be successful and affluent. Because of this, you might attract someone to you who will help you boost your earnings or increase your assets.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It will please you if you have a chance to do something different today because you want some adventure! By all means, travel if you can. At least be a tourist in your own city. Old friends and acquaintances might be back on the scene. (Allow extra time for travel delays.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You feel warm, charming and friendly to everyone you meet. In fact, because you have such a positive attitude, you will appreciate your daily surroundings more than usual. Be open to helpful suggestions from others because this could help you in practical ways.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is your birthday month, and today is an excellent day to schmooze! Nevertheless, be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with people because the moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to be accommodating. You might buy something pretty today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel strong and invigorated today! This is one reason you will be productive, especially if you’re working at a job. Whatever you do might promote your reputation in the eyes of your peers. Meanwhile, this is an excellent time to shop for wardrobe goodies.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a marvelous day to schmooze and socialize! Enjoy fun outings, sports events, playful activities with kids and romantic get-togethers with others. Take a vacation if you can. Explore new turf, see new places and soak up new ideas.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are high-visibility and making a great impression on others right now because the sun is high in your chart; nevertheless, today you might want to relax at home. Or you might want to entertain someone because this is a popular time for you. (A friendship could turn romantic.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you are a living example of the power of positive thinking because you feel optimistic and turned on by life! This is why you’ll enjoy short trips, visits with siblings and relatives and a chance to meet new people and learn new things. Relations with authority figures are warm and cozy (possibly romantic).

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

“Show me the money!” This is an excellent day for financial wheeling and dealing because good fortune is sitting on your shoulder. You might see ways to boost your earnings or even get a better-paying job. Work-related travel is likely for many of you, which is timely because all of you want to travel.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which encourages domestic peace and happiness. You will enjoy schmoozing. Nevertheless, this is also an excellent day for business. You can have it all — it’s a win-win.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You prefer to be more low-key today; nevertheless, you’re happy. Enjoy relaxing alone or somewhere where you can savor some peace and quiet. Relations with friends and partners are excellent. You might also finish old business.

If today is your birthday

Actor Andy Samberg (1978) shares your birthday. You are emotionally deep. Because you are caring and sensitive, you get wrapped up in the lives of others. This year is about renewing spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore philosophies that will give you better self-awareness and get you closer to the true meaning of your life.