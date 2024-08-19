Horoscope for Monday, August 19, 2024

Moon Alert

The full moon in Aquarius peaks at 1:26 p.m. Chicago time. Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2 to 7:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today has its challenges. Parents should know this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Social situations might be strained. You want to break free from constraints. However, it will be wisest to sit this one out. Batten down the hatches.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a tough full moon-day! Family relationships, especially with parents as well bosses, will be tested. People will rebel against authority. Social situations are tricky. Therefore, handle everything with kid gloves. Don’t make waves.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Practice patience to avoid arguments with others, especially daily contacts, siblings, relatives and neighbors. Be patient because people are on edge, ready to snap or make a big deal about something. Don’t throw your weight around.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today is not the day to make an issue about financial matters or anything to do with your possessions. Let things go. A year from now, will any of this matter? Relations with a friend or a member of a group might upset or surprise you. Stay chill.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The full moon today is opposite your sign and it presents challenges. Issues with parents, bosses and authority figures might come to a head. You want the freedom to call your own shots. You certainly don’t want to be dictated to, especially about financial matters. (A smile can diffuse a lot of tension.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Don’t push things with parents, bosses and authority figures today because you’ll run up against a brick wall. Instead, be accommodating and postpone as much as possible for another day, especially issues where you need cooperation, permission or approval. Just coast today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Social situations as well as issues related to kids, finances and money are challenging today. That’s because the full moon and other planetary positions are difficult. Knowing this, pull back and be reasonable. However, if things are impossible, pack your bags.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Don’t ask for permission or approval from authority figures, bosses, parents and the police today because people are at odds with each other. Things could blow up in your face. Knowing this ahead of time, keep your head down and your powder dry.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for you because feelings are running high with many people. Issues at work might also be challenging. The thing to do is to try to be part of the solution and not part of the problem. Avoid rash decisions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Don’t get your belly in a rash about financial matters today or issues related to shared property or your possessions or anything that you own jointly with someone else. You might also be concerned about shared responsibilities. Whatever the case, stay chill and tackle these matters another day. Patience.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the only full moon in your sign all year is taking place. It’s a particularly challenging time because other planetary factors are also tough today. Go gently when dealing with your kids or romantic partners. Most fights are just a clash of egos — but ego is pretty hard to ignore!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Take it easy when it comes to issues at work, especially with coworkers because today’s full moon is challenging for everyone! Likewise, family members and something at home might also put you at odds with someone. Stay chill. The angst isn’t worth it.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kyra Sedgwick (1965) shares your birthday. You appear easygoing and smooth; however, beneath this mask is a serious person. You are careful about what you reveal. This year is a marvelous time for you because you will reap the benefits of your hard work! Expect a promotion. The limelight. An award or kudos. Bravo!

