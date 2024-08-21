Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Wednesday, August 21, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
georgia-nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be careful about doing something spontaneously that could impact your finances. For example, you might want to buy something luxurious on the spur of the moment. Think twice before you do this. Be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might want to help a friend, or you might want to do some volunteer work with a nonprofit group or a charitable organization. This is all well and good; however, be careful of impulsive decisions. Don’t agree to anything that makes you hesitant. Know what you’re doing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Someone might appeal to you for help or assistance, and you want to respond. Make sure this is something that you really want to do. Don’t react without thinking. You might also ask an authority figure for help. Think carefully before you do anything today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Travel for pleasure, especially to someplace luxurious, appeals to you today. This is why you might impulsively book a trip or agree to something like taking a course with someone. Make sure you have an option to be able to change your mind later. Happiness is having alternatives.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you might feel sympathetic to someone who is in need, which is why you might impulsively donate something, or give money, or be helpful in some way. Generosity is a good thing, especially if you are giving what is needed. Nevertheless, caution against knee-jerk reactions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Don’t let a friend or partner talk you into something today by preying on your sympathies. You are someone who likes to be helpful, which is a good thing. However, sometimes someone can take advantage of this. Think carefully before you agree to do anything.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you can help a coworker today, you will want to do so. Alternatively, you might be the person asking for a coworker to help you? This is all well and good; however, make sure you don’t regret a spontaneous decision. Think things through first.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If you can help children today, by all means do so. However, think twice before making a spontaneous decision that involves an expensive social outing. This could be a vacation, or you might simply spend too much on lunch? Don’t do anything you will regret later. Be smart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A decision to help a family member might take place suddenly today. If the need is sudden, this explains your fast response. However, a sudden decision might also be an impulsive idea? Make sure that what you do gets the results you want. Think before you act.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you might be caught up in day dreams and a world of fantasy, which we all indulge in from time to time. However, this could lead to an impulsive decision that later makes you question what you were thinking? Make sure your decisions are based on solid reality.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be careful about impulse spending and sudden decisions about buying beautiful things for yourself and others. If your decision is wise, you’ll have no regrets later. That’s the key. How you spend your money today, will you regret this later?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The moon is in your sign lined up with your ruler Neptune, which makes you feel sympathetic toward others. You want to be helpful if your help is needed. However, there is a quality of impulsiveness that is also present today. Keep your eyes open.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Carrie-Anne Moss (1967) shares your birthday. You have a powerful, almost mysterious appeal to others about you, which is why you are noticed — you stand out. Yet, you don’t seek this. This is an exciting year because it has new beginnings and fresh adventures! What you do now will benefit your future.

