Horoscope for Thursday, August 22, 2024

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have that back-to-school feeling, which makes you want to work hard for the next several weeks. You want to be organized and productive. Look for ways to improve your work space. Likewise, look for ways to improve your health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re drifting into play mode for the next few weeks. Slip away on a fun vacation. If not, take as much time off as you can to enjoy life. Admittedly, if you work with children or the hospitality industry or the entertainment world, then you’ll be busy!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your attention now turns to home and family, which is why you’ll be more involved with family matters in the next few weeks. You might be more involved with a parent. Decorating projects and making where you live look more attractive are on the agenda.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The pace of your days will quicken in the next few weeks because you have places to go, things to do and people to see! Welcome any opportunity to take courses and learn something new. Enjoy schmoozing with relatives, siblings and neighbors. Life will be pleasant.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Circumstances now prompt you to focus on earnings, cash flow and your assets. This focus will stay with you for the next several weeks. In addition, on a more personal level, you might give more thought to your core values. What really matters in life?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the sun enters your sign to stay for four weeks. This happens only once a year and when it occurs, it means you have a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of year. You’ll feel galvanized, energetic and fortunate. Lucky you!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’ll welcome a lower profile in the next few weeks as you deal with life in general. Travel, learning, writing and publishing plus secret love affairs are enough distractions for you at this time. Plus, you can use this window of time to think of new goals for next year, after your birthday.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your popularity will increase in the next few weeks. This is because many of you will be more involved with friends, as well as groups and organizations. You’ve decided to get out there and fly your colors! Because you’re playful, this a good choice.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the sun moves to the top of your chart where it will stay for the next four weeks. This happens only once a year but when it occurs, it symbolically means you are being thrust in a spotlight that is flattering! People will admire you and ask you to take on increased responsibilities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your desire to do something to expand your world will start to grow in the next few weeks. The obvious choice is travel. But if you can’t travel, you can be a tourist in your own town. You can also expand your world through reading, film or taking courses. Exciting possibilities!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

For the next few weeks, your focus will be on shared property, taxes, debt and the wealth or assets of your partner. You want to clear up a lot of red-tape issues and feel like you are more in control of your scene. No loose ends!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the sun is moving directly opposite your sign, which happens once a year. It will stay there for four weeks. This will increase your focus on partners and close friends. It will also give you more objectivity to see your role in your relationships.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Ty Burrell (1967) shares your birthday. You are hard-working, creative and a natural leader. You like to be in control of your destiny. This is a quieter year because it’s time to rejuvenate your energy. Focus on relationships and make sure these people have your back. Concentrate on your needs and what brings you happiness.

