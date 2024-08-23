Horoscope for Friday, August 23, 2024

Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or important decisions from 7:15 a.m.to 7:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A productive day! In particular, financial work will go well today. This is a good day to reorganize things so that your work flows more smoothly. Nevertheless, old flames might come back in your world in a playful way. Expect a surprise.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Things will flow smoothly for you. The moon is in your sign dancing nicely with the sun, which makes you productive and sociable. Enjoy fun outings with romantic partners, kids and creative people. You might also repair something or entertain old friends at home.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re full of ideas because you have lots of mental energy. You might also run into past acquaintances, which will be entertaining for you. Family issues, especially with parents, might be a focus today. Good day to redecorate at home and entertain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Enjoy schmoozing with friends and members of groups. You have lots of energy to meet others; plus, you’re in a good mood and happy with your surroundings. You might wrap up some financial matters that have been lingering. Resist the urge to buy something you’ve been wanting to get. See moon alert.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re high visibility today, which is good news because people admire you. Many of you will be involved with friends and ex-partners from your past. Or perhaps, you’re in touch with a member of a group once again? Write down your moneymaking ideas, but wait until tomorrow to buy something beautiful.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a strong day for you because the sun in your sign is dancing beautifully with the moon, which helps you to be productive and get things done. You might take charge. If you do, you will be tactful and charming because Venus is in your sign.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Travel discussions with someone younger, especially about prior plans might take place today. This will suit you because you have a strong desire to go someplace and be adventurous. However, countering this, you also want to relax and be low-key. It’s your call.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a popular day, especially with creative, artistic types. You might also run into authority figures from your past — bosses, VIPs or even a parent. It’s a great day to schmooze with others, be they friends or groups and organizations. “Come on in! The water’s fine!”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You make a great impression on others today, which is one of the reasons you will be productive. This is the perfect day to take over a project or take charge in some way. Someone close to you might help you, especially by doing the PR work or background research.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a lovely day to socialize, especially with people from other backgrounds or different countries because you want to expand your experience of the world. However, you will also accomplish a lot because you’re willing to work to get things done. It’s a win-win day!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions about social events, activities with children as well as anything to do with vacations, the entertainment world and the hospitality industry will go well today. In particular, you might talk about funding and where to get equipment and resources.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Enjoy schmoozing with partners and close friends as well as members of the general public. Partnerships will be supportive. This is also a productive day for you because you’re in the right frame of mind to wrap up old business.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, director Scott Caan (1976) shares your birthday. You’re energetic, focused and hard-working. You have an excellent eye and are good with details. Your inquiring mind doesn’t take things for granted: you’re satisfied by determining your own truth. Take time to enjoy yourself this year! Let your hair down! It’s time to nurture your happiness.

