Horoscope for Saturday, August 24, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Another productive day! Move forward and act on moneymaking ideas. Likewise, shopping is fine today. This is the perfect day to finish projects that have been limping along. You might also finish a teaching project with children or establishing a framework for sports.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

As the financial wizard of the zodiac, today you will make solid decisions about financial matters and ways to boost your earnings. Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced because they might help you. In particular, this is a good day to make long-range plans.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Research will go well today. In fact, a boss or someone in a position of authority might help you to dig deep for answers to problems or knowledge about something from the past. Get some physical exercise to blow off any pent-up steam that might be building up within you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a friendly day to schmooze with others because you’ll find it easy to be charming and diplomatic with everyone. In part, this is because you feel happy today, and grateful for your beautiful surroundings. Your good mood will rub off onto others.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

For some reason, some people will know personal details about your private life. (It’s just what it is.) This is also a good day to wrap up financial matters and loose ends about inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt. Moneymaking decisions can benefit you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you want to do something different because you feel restless. You want to learn something new or see new places or meet new people. Therefore, do something to satisfy this urge. Travel or be a tourist in your own city. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Shake things up a little!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re happy to work alone or behind the scenes right now. Today in particular, you might tie up loose ends regarding finances, purchases or shared property. You want to get your life better organized before your birthday arrives. (Smart move.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a popular time for you. In fact, you will enjoy the company of creative, artistic types. For some of you, a friend might become a lover. Meanwhile, an older or wiser friend might have practical advice for you today. (It never hurts to listen.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will get a lot done today because you are purposeful and willing to work. In turn, you will find that benefits will come to you through your acceptance of duties. Expect to have financial or practical gain. You might also make things run more smoothly.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Some of you might strike up a romance with someone of an age difference today. Meanwhile, those of you in sports or the arts can improve your technique through diligence and practice. Diligence encourages discipline, and ultimately perfects performance.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

An older family member might have advice for you today. Possibly, they will teach you methods or ways to do something that bring practical benefits to you now and in the future. It never hurts to stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you. After all, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re in a serious frame of mind today, which will help those of you who want to study and learn something new. Your powers of concentration are focused and steady. Good day for mental work because you will not overlook details. Duty and obligations come first.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Chad Michael Murray (1981) shares your birthday. You have an inquiring mind and don’t take things for granted. You’re satisfied only by determining your own truth. This year is about work and building foundations that are both external and internal. It’s time to take charge of your health, perhaps through martial arts or yoga. Stay grounded.

