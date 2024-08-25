Horoscope for Sunday, August 25, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8 to 10:30 p.m. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

If today is your birthday

Singer-songwriter Elvis Costello (1954) shares your birthday. You have a polished image and excellent social skills. You’re also clever, interesting and charismatic. This year is about exciting changes and increased personal freedom for you. Let go of anything that might hold you back. Seek out new opportunities. Be open to travel and meeting new friends.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Because you might want to shop for beautiful things, including antiques, do be aware of the limitations of the moon alert today. Many are tempted to shop for elegant items. You might also want to buy a gift for someone who is special.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a romantic day. (Be still my beating heart.) Enjoy the company of people who are special to you. You’ll also enjoy the company of children and creative artists. Pamper yourself with creature comforts and live the good life today because the timing is right.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might want to relax at home today. Or you might relax at home but at the same time enjoy entertaining. Redecorating projects might also interest you because you want to make your home more attractive and enjoyable. Perhaps you want to please someone special?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You feel warm-hearted to others today. In fact, for some of you, a friendship might turn romantic because this is a romantic day. Meanwhile, your daily contacts will please you because you feel genuine affection for others. You want the best for them.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re a generous person who is also theatrical and dramatic. This is why you might buy something a bit over the top for a loved one today. However, you might also encourage others to be generous, especially to someone who is less fortunate, which is a noble thing to do.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A romantic day! Do something special for your main squeeze. You might also fall in love with someone who is different, or perhaps they are from another background. Your idealism is aroused today, which makes it easy to be affectionate and caring to someone.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Like others, you will feel romance in the air today; however, you might be inclined to be private about your feelings. This could be because you are dealing with a secret love affair. You might also use your influence and the funds of others to benefit those in need.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a warm, friendly day! You will enjoy schmoozing with others. In fact, a casual friendship might turn flirtatious? You will also feel tenderhearted to a close friend or partner today. If you can help this person, you certainly will.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are admired today! People see you as attractive, gentle and caring. In turn, you might use your position at work or connections with others to benefit those who are in need. You might also want to help a family member today. Remember: True generosity is giving what is needed.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today is oozing with amorous, romantic possibilities! Anything might happen. Incidentally, you are a sign that often falls in love with someone of an age difference. (Either way — younger or older.) Even casual socializing will be done with memorable style today. A class act!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’ll enjoy entertaining at home today. Some of you will also enjoy some quiet time where you will relax and savor your world. Relationships are affectionate today in a gentle, romantic way. Do something special for your main squeeze.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a lovely, romantic day that might inspire poetic notes and sweet words with someone special. Relations with friends and partners are warm-hearted and affectionate. Because you’re in this frame of mind, you might also meet someone new who is exciting and appealing? Fingers crossed!

