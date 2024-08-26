Horoscope for Monday, August 26, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The noon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’re keen to communicate with others, which is why you want to find someone who will really listen. (You don’t want superficial chitchat.) Unusual opportunities are opening up at work and you intend to be ready. This might involve technology.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A lot of romantic possibilities are bubbling on the back burner for you this week. Get ready. Look your best. Meanwhile, parents should also be aware that this is a mildly accident-prone day time for your kids, so be vigilant. Surprise invitations to socialize might come your way. Act fast because this window is brief.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual. However, when this occurs, (and it happens for 2 1/2 days every month) it can also improve your good luck! Why not test this out by asking the universe for a favor?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might want to be low key and work alone or behind the scenes. Nevertheless, something unexpected will impact your daily routine. You might be surprised by new acquaintances, unexpected trips or unusual news. Stay on your toes — expect anything.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Something to do with your finances might surprise you today or tomorrow. Keep your eyes open because you might find money or you might lose money. Likewise, something you own might be lost, stolen or damaged. However, this could be an opportunity to boost your earnings! Stay tuned.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Personal details about your private life might be public today. At least, some people seem to be aware of this aspect of your life. (Keep this in mind in case you have to do some damage control.) An unexpected opportunity to travel or be in the media or learn something might fall into your lap.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you want to do something different because you want change and stimulation. Travel or a chance to go somewhere you’ve never been before will please you. At the least, you’ll welcome learning something new or meeting someone interesting. This is why you might feel restless today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A friend might surprise you today. Or you might be caught off guard by something that a group of people decide to do. They might want to go in a different direction or they might want to break free of certain restrictions? You might also meet someone unusual today — a real character.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

For some reason, you might be caught off guard when relating to an authority figure today — a parent, boss, VIP or the police. They might say or do something you didn’t expect. Or possibly, you want to break free from the rules and regulations foisted on you by authority figures? Could be anything.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Travel plans might be interrupted today. If you’re traveling, double check details because delays and changes are almost certain. Similarly, sudden changes might impact medical issues or something to do with legal proceedings. Stay on your toes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be wise to double check anything to do with banking details, shared property, inheritances and insurance matters because something unexpected could impact these areas. When it comes to money, be smart and stay on top of things. You snooze, you lose!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It might be challenging dealing with a partner or close friend today. They might surprise you. They might even want to change the nature of the relationship. Perhaps they want more freedom? Perhaps a different arrangement? Or you might meet someone new and unusual?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Amanda Schull (1978) shares your birthday. No matter what you do, you set high standards for yourself and develop excellent skills. You like to work in conjunction with others. This is a year of service, especially to family. Therefore, take care of yourself so that you can be a resource. Time for all makeover?

