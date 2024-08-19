Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Humboldt Park News Chicago

Teen shot, wounded in Humboldt Park

A boy, 16, was in the 1100 block of North Keeler Avenue about 8:40 p.m. Sunday when a car approached and someone fired. He was struck in the right hip.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 1100 block of North Keeler Avenue in Humboldt Park.

The 1100 block of North Keeler Avenue in Humboldt Park.

Google Maps

Share

A teen was injured in a shooting in Humboldt Park on Sunday night, Chicago police said.

A boy, 16, was standing in the 1100 block of North Keeler Avenue about 8:40 p.m. when a silver sedan with three women inside pulled up and someone inside shot at him, hitting him in the right hip, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Share
Next Up In News
DNC protesters gather in downtown Chicago for first major protest of convention
Teen swimmer missing near Rainbow Beach Park
Chicago’s DNC ‘belongs to Rev. Jesse Jackson.’ Leaders honor Rainbow PUSH founder
Chicago ready for DNC spotlight as nation's Democrats take over city
Last piping plover chick returns, again, to Montrose Beach — but this time with a cousin
Chicago to host NAACP convention in 2026
The Latest
Ky Bush
White Sox
Ky Bush tosses six innings of one-run ball vs. Astros, but Sox lose game, series
White Sox’ major league worst record falls to 30-95
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Shota Imanaga hoping to stay strong for Cubs' stretch run
After throwing five innings and allowing Joey Loperfido’s second-inning home run in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to the Blue Jays, Imanaga has pitched 133 1/3 innings this year.
By Brian Sandalow
 
2017PHOTOS-13.jpg
News
Teen swimmer missing near Rainbow Beach Park
A 16-year-old boy was last seen in the water near the 3100 block of East 77th Street in South Shore about 3:42 p.m. Sunday, police said. Fire Department divers called off the search due to ‘inclement weather conditions.’
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jordan Wicks
Cubs
Jordan Wicks hoping to return to Cubs before end of season
Wicks threw a bullpen session Sunday at Wrigley Field on his way to meet Triple-A Iowa in Toledo.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Blue Jays Cubs Baseball
Cubs
Cubs, desperate for a hot streak, can't even score a run in 1-0 loss to Blue Jays
This one was especially bad as the Cubs — still trying to sweep a series of at least three games at Wrigley Field for the first time since April — made Jays starter Bowden Francis look like Roy Halladay.
By Steve Greenberg
 