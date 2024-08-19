Teen shot, wounded in Humboldt Park

A teen was injured in a shooting in Humboldt Park on Sunday night, Chicago police said.
A boy, 16, was standing in the 1100 block of North Keeler Avenue about 8:40 p.m. when a silver sedan with three women inside pulled up and someone inside shot at him, hitting him in the right hip, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
The Latest
White Sox’ major league worst record falls to 30-95
After throwing five innings and allowing Joey Loperfido’s second-inning home run in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to the Blue Jays, Imanaga has pitched 133 1/3 innings this year.
A 16-year-old boy was last seen in the water near the 3100 block of East 77th Street in South Shore about 3:42 p.m. Sunday, police said. Fire Department divers called off the search due to ‘inclement weather conditions.’
Wicks threw a bullpen session Sunday at Wrigley Field on his way to meet Triple-A Iowa in Toledo.
This one was especially bad as the Cubs — still trying to sweep a series of at least three games at Wrigley Field for the first time since April — made Jays starter Bowden Francis look like Roy Halladay.