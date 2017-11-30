Clarence Darrow, lawyer who defended Leopold and Loeb

David Davis, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court under Abraham Lincoln and U.S. senator from Illinois

Miles Davis, innovative jazz musician and composer

Eugene Debs, leading socialist who gained national attention for helping direct the Pullman strikers in 1894

John Deere, established the Moline-based agricultural equipment company

Oscar DePriest, first African-American non-southerner to serve in Congress

Leon Despres, Chicago alderman, 1955-1975, who often opposed then-Mayor Richard J. Daley

John Dewey, influential philosopher and educator who taught at the University of Chicago

Jacoby Dickens, head of Chicago’s Seaway Bank and Trust, at one time the nation’s largest black-owned financial institution

Everett Dirksen, U.S. Senator from Illinois and civil rights champion

Walt Disney, entrepreneur whose namesake company became an entertainment and amusement park industry standard

Paul H. Douglas, economist, author, Chicago alderman and U.S. senator

Stephen A. Douglas, U.S. senator from Illinois known for the 1858 Lincoln-Douglas debates

Theodore Dreiser, novelist who championed social justice for radicals and political prisoners

Edward F. Dunne, 24th governor of Illinois and 38th mayor of Chicago

Finley Peter Dunne, Chicago writer whose observations on political and social issues were well regarded by Theodore Roosevelt

Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, credited as Chicago’s first permanent resident

Roger Ebert, Pulitzer-Prize-winning movie critic for the Chicago Sun-Times

Ninian Edwards, governor of the Illinois Territory, 1809-1818

Rahm Emanuel, 44th mayor of Chicago and former chief of staff to President Barack Obama

Louis Farrakhan, African-American activist and head of the Nation of Islam

James T. Farrell, novelist and short-story writer, known for his Studs Lonigan character

Enrico Fermi, physicist and maker of the first nuclear reactor

Marshall Field, shopping magnate, founder of Marshall Field and Co. department stores

Sunny Fischer, leader for women’s causes, anti-domestic violence activist

John Fitzpatrick, head of the Chicago Federation of Labor, 1906-1946

Redd Foxx, comedian and actor best known for 1970s sitcom “Sanford and Son”

Milton Friedman, conservative economist who advised Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher

Paul V. Galvin, along with his brother, Joseph, incorporated Motorola’s founding company, the Galvin Manufacturing Corp., in Chicago