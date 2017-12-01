Illinois bicentennial: The beginnings

It's hard to imagine that there was nothing more than just a log cabin near the mouth of the Chicago River almost 240 years ago.

It’s hard to imagine now — with a thicket of glittering skyscrapers sprouting from its bank and dozens of pleasure boats gliding by in the summer — but almost 240 years ago, a solitary log cabin sat near the mouth of the Chicago River. A neighborly fur trader of African-French heritage chose to call this place home — the first permanent settler in what would become Illinois’ and the Midwest’s grandest metropolis: Chicago.

Jean Baptiste DuSable’s arrival paved the way for a vibrant — and tumultuous — series of events. Battles with Native Americans, stops on the Lake Michigan flood plain would follow, all part of Illinois’ early history.

Click the picture below for the full interactive story.