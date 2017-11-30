Gloria Castillo is president and CEO of Chicago United, a not-for-profit organization that advocates for multiracial leadership in business. She aims to promote workplace diversity, inclusion, and social and economic justice through the lens of business strategy. Her suggestions:

Dr. Juan Andrade, founder of USHLI

Dr. Jorge Prieto, founding chairman of family practice department at Cook County Hospital and later as president of the Chicago Board of Health in the mid-1980s, Dr. Prieto made medical services available to immigrants, both legal and undocumented.

John Rowe, Former CEO of ComEd and Champion of education and immigration reform

James Tyree, Chicago financier who was chairman and chief executive officer of Mesirow Financial since 1994. In 2009, he led a team of investors that took control of the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper, which he owned until his death. Chariman of City Colleges of Chicago and philanthropist who served as the international board chair of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

John Johnson, founder Johnson Publishing

Mona Castillo, Chicago business leader and Interim President of the Chicago Park District

Judge David Cerda, first Hispanic to be named to the Illinois Appellate Court.

Maria Mangual, founder: Mujeres Latinas en Accion

Alfred P. Galvan, WWII veteran and a founding member of American GI Forum

John W. Rogers Jr., founder Ariel Capital Investments and Minority Business Champion

Hedy Ratner, co-founder and co-president of the Women’s Business Development Center

Anne Ladky, founding member of Women Employed

G.D. Crain, founder Crain Communications

William Henry Merrill, Jr., founder Underwriters Laboratories

Ralph G. Moore, international supplier diversity expert

John Callaway, journalist

Sandra Cisneros, author

Tom Ayers, ComEd CEO; founding member Chicago United

Bill Berry, Johnson Products/Chicago Urban League

Jim Compton, Chicago Urban League CEO for 35 years

Daryl Grisham, Parker House Sausage

Pervis Spann, WVON

Carlos Tortolero, founder National Museum of Mexican Art

Guadalupe Reyes, founder El Valor

George E. Johnson, founder Johnson Products

Paul Freeman, founder of Chicago Sinfonietta

Margaret Burroughs, founder DuSable Museum

Richard Wright, author

Teresa Fraga, community organizer

Art Velasquez, Azteca Foods founder

Ann Keating

Ann Keating is the Toenniges Professor of History at North Central College in Naperville. She is co-editor of the “Encyclopedia of Chicago” and several books, including “Rising Up From Indian Country: The Battle of Fort Dearborn and the Birth of Chicago.” Here are her 200 nominations:

Pontiac

George Rogers Clark

Jean Baptiste Point du Sable

Ninian Edwards

August Chouteau

Edward Coles

Black Hawk

Stephen A. Douglas

Abraham Lincoln

Elijah P. Lovejoy

John and Mary Jones

William B. Ogden

Judge David Davis

George Pullman

Mary Livermore

Mary Ann Bickerdyke

Cyrus McCormick

U.S. Grant

Gustavus Swift

Philip Armour

Eugene Debs

Carl Sandburg

Mike Royko

Gwendolyn Brooks

Nelson Algren

Richard Wright

Edgar Lee Masters

Daniel Burnham

Louis Sullivan

Bishop Bernard James Sheil

Father Arnold Damen

Mies Van der Rohe

John Wellborn Root

Louise Dekoven Bowen

Jane Addams

Ellen Gates Starr

Bertha Palmer

Mary Dreier Robbins

Sophonisba Breckinridge

Martin Roche

Martin Ryerson

Charles Hutchinson

August Spies

Billy Sunday

Lorado Taft

Lyman Trumbull

Charles Wacker

Charles Tyson Yerkes

Ella Flagg Young

Philip Klutznick

Mother Agatha O’Brien

Jane Byrne

Ida B. Wells-Barnett

Theodore Thomas

Ardis Joan Krainik

Bill Veeck

William Wrigley

Saul Alinsky

Archibald John Motley, Jr.

Robert Sengstacke Abbott

Paul V. Galvin

Rabbi Emil G. Hirsch

Grace Abbott

Max Adler

Abner Mikva

Augustus Eugene Staley

Margaret Haley

Joseph Medill

William Hale Thompson

Robert Merriam

Harriet Monroe

Dwight Moody

A. Montgomery Ward

Cardinal Joseph Louis Bernardin

Cardinal George William Mundelein

Studs Terkel

Richard J. Daley

Ralph Metcalfe

Harold Washington

Eugene Sawyer

Anton Cermak

Edward J. Kelly

Carter Harrison I

Carter Harrison II

Frances E. Willard

Albert Parsons

Fred Hampton

George Halas

William Rainey Harper

Robert M. Hutchins

William LeBaron Jenney

Florence Kelley

Otto Kerner

Pierre Menard

Vachel Lindsay

Shadrach Bond

Richard Yates

Frank O. Lowden

Jane Byrne

Everett Dirksen

Paul Simon

Paul H. Douglas

Muddy Waters

Charles Comiskey

Governor John Peter Altgeld

Adlai Stevenson II

Charles Dawes

Richard B. Ogilvie

Phyllis Schlafly

Al Raby

Florence Kelley

John Fitzpatrick

John Kikulski

Dr. Daniel Hale Williams

Leon Lederman

Julius Rosenwald

George Johnson

Julia Lathrop

Ernie Banks

Raymond A. Kroc

Jens Jensen

Frank Lloyd Wright

Buddy Guy

Koko Taylor

Benny Goodman

Rabbi Jacob Weinstein

Arthur Rubloff

Henry Horner

William Stratton

Jacob Arvey

Thomas Dorsey

John A. Logan

Saul Bellow

James T. Farrell

Peter Finley Dunne

Ben Hecht

Milton Friedman

Edward F. Dunne

Henry Crowne

Ernest Hemingway

Red Grange

Gurdon Saltonstall Hubbard

Walter Newberry

Samuel Insull

Al Capone

Rudy Lozano

Jay Pritzger

Daniel Pope Cook

David Davis

Clarence Darrow

John Deere

John Dewey

Edward F. Dunne

Marshall Field

Marshall Field III

Harold L. Ickes

Philip Cavarretta

Walt Disney

Ronald Reagan

Bessie Coleman

Robert Hunter

Joseph Smith

Louise Wirth

Joy Morton

Charles Rudolph Walgreen

Wallace C. Abbott

Agnes Nestor

Dankmar Adler

Ben Hecht

John Root

Bessie Louise Pierce

Juliette Kinzie

Jesse Thomas

Myra Bradwell

William Holabird

Mother Jones

Richard Ogelsby

Fred Busse

Alice Hamilton

Mary McDowell

Vivian Maier

Sister Mary Justitia Coffey BVM

Richard Lindberg

Richard Lindberg is a lifelong Chicagoan, author, journalist and research historian who has written and published 17 books dealing with aspects of Chicago history, politics, criminal justice, sports and ethnicity. Read all about him at richardlindberg.net. His picks:

Daniel Hale Williams (1856-1931), physician, surgeon, civil rights leader. Willliams was the founder of Provident Hospital (opened May 4, 1891), the first non-segregated hospital in the U.S. In the late 19th century he was one of only three African-American physicians in Chicago. In 1889 he was appointed to the Illinois State Board of Health (now the Illinois Department of Public Health). From 1894-1898, he served at the Freedmen’s Hospital in Washington D.C. He co-founded the National Medical Association for Doctors, and on July 10, 1893, he performed successful heart surgery on one James Cornish, who suffered a knife wound to the heart. He performed this surgery on the patient, without the benefit of penicillin or blood transfusion, at Provident Hospital, Chicago. His actions greatly advanced the success rate of cardiac surgery in America.

Ella Flagg Young (1845-1918), educator, administrator, reformer and the first woman Superintendent of Chicago Public Schools. Although women dominated the teaching profession, few had risen much higher than classroom teaching. Young was a notable exception. Her experience spanned 47 years beginning in the Foster School in Chicago in 1862, weeks after her high school graduation. Three years after attaining her certificate, Young took charge of the “normal” (teacher training) program’s first practice school, established in 1865 in the Scammon School. She oversaw teacher training there until 1877 when she moved over to the West Side Skinner School in the 1880s. Dr. Young, a childless widow whose husband passed when she was only 27, climbed high in educational circles before being named superintendent of schools in Chicago in 1909. Highly regarded as an innovator in the Francis Parker mold, Young resigned from the service of the public schools in 1899 over a long-standing disagreement with Dr. Benjamin Andrews. She accepted the professorship of education at the University of Chicago. In 1900, Young earned a PhD at age 55 under the mentorship of renowned University of Chicago educator John Dewey. In 1905, she accepted appointment to serve as principal of the Cook County Normal School in Englewood. (Antecedent of Chicago Teacher’s College / Chicago State University / Northeastern Illinois University). Dr. Young advocated for the extension of industrial education into the public schools and the training of both young men and women to help students meet the challenge of an increasingly technical world. Vocationalism as an educational current in the public schools emphasized social efficiency through career preparedness for the specific trades demanded by the business community in large and mid-sized industrial cities. Young was visible and high-profile — a personable educational theorist thrust into the national stage upon assuming the presidency of the National Education Association during the 1910–1911 school year. Young’s administration inaugurated an unprecedented period of new school construction in Chicago. From 1911 to 1920, the board of education opened 61 new buildings. Dr. Young’s elevation to the post of superintendent of schools in 1909 (serving until 1915), the city’s highest educational posting, advanced the public visibility of women in educational roles outside of the classroom. It marked the first time a woman headed a major urban school system in the United States.

General James J. Shields (1806-1879), soldier, statesman, politician. James Shields is the only U.S. senator to represent three different states in Congress: Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri. He arrived on these shores in 1826, a penniless 25-year-old Irish immigrant from County Tyrone. He taught school, commenced a law practice in Kaskaskia in 1832 and was elected to the State Legislature in 1836. General James Shields became a hero in two wars. Commissioned a Major-General in command of the Illinois Regiment during the Mexican War, Shields served under Zachary Taylor and was wounded at Cerro Gordo. Mustered out in 1848, President James K. Polk appointed Shields Territorial Governor of Oregon. For some men, this might be the capstone of a long and exemplary career in public service. While traveling in Mexico that fateful April day in 1861, when the South fired on Fort Sumter to commence the Civil War, Shields hurried back to Washington D.C. to answer President Lincoln’s call. Shields and Lincoln were close friends from their early years in Illinois. He received a Brigadier General’s commission. Amid a succession of spectacular combat failures by Union generals early in the war, Shields delivered a stunning victory at Winchester, Virginia on March 23, 1862 during the Shenandoah campaign. Although gravely wounded at the battle of Kernstown a day earlier, General Shields, leading the 2nd Division of the V Corps in the Army of the Potomac returned to the field to inflict a tactical defeat upon the legendary Confederate General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. Shields’ victory marked the only time in the bloody four-year ordeal of Civil War that a Union Army bested Jackson in combat. Defeated in his 1855 re-election bid, Shields moved to Minnesota. He served one term as junior senator in 1858-1859; then later represented the State of Missouri in 1879. Shields was the editor of the 1854 volume “A History of Illinois, from its Commencement as a State in 1818 to 1847.” Shields Avenue on the South Side is named in his honor.

Lyman Trumbull (1813-1896), American statesman, justice of the Illinois Supreme Court (1848-1853), U.S. Senator from Illinois (1855-1873). Born in Connecticut, Lyman Trumbull moved to Alton, Illinois in 1837, where he launched his career in public life, beginning as Illinois Secretary of State in the years 1841-1843. As Chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee during the Civil War he co-authored the 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery. During the impeachment proceedings against President Andrew Johnson in 1868, Trumbull voted to acquit – a controversial stance that cost him political support within the Republican Party. In 1872, he was an unsuccessful candidate for the presidential nomination.

Edward “Butch” O’Hare (1914-1943), Naval aviator, first naval recipient of the Medal of Honor. Lieutenant Commander Edward O’Hare, the son of Selma and Edward “E.J.” O’Hare, Butch graduated from the Naval Academy in 1937 as an Ensign and moved on to the flight training school in Pensacola where, in 1940, he fully qualified as a Naval aviator. During the Java Sea campaign, on February 20, 1942, 28-year-old Lieutenant Commander Butch O’Hare answered that call in his Grumann F-4-F fighter plane by single-handedly repelling the attack of nine Japanese twin-engine bombers targeting the aircraft carrier Lexington and its endangered crew. Within four minutes Lieutenant Commander O’Hare single-handedly shot down five Japanese G-4-M-1 Betty bombers, saving the Lexington. It didn’t end there. Butch went on to earn the Distinguished Flying Cross for gallantry near Marcus Island on August 31, 1943, and a Navy Cross for actions taken over Wake Island on 26 November, 1943. In December 1943, O’Hare was shot down by friendly fire while testing experimental radar equipment. On September 18, 1949, Butch’s widowed mother flew into the Glenview Naval Station from her home in St. Louis to dedicate a new civilian aviation airfield (formerly known as Orchard Field) located northwest of Chicago. Selma O’Hare unveiled a bronze plaque presented to the City by the Naval Airmen of America depicting Butch in the cockpit of his Grumann fighter, and the modern O’Hare Field was born.

Charles Albert Comiskey (1859-1931), co-founded the American League of baseball teams; founded the Chicago White Sox; he is a charter member of the Baseball Hall of Fame as a player and manager; and civic leader. Raised on the West Side of Chicago in the old 7th Ward, Comiskey’s father was the renowned Alderman John Comiskey, who organized a volunteer regiment in 1861 known as the “Irish Brigade.” The younger Comiskey began his professional baseball playing career in Dubuque, Iowa in 1879. At the close of a long and distinguished career as both player and manager, Charles purchased the struggling Sioux City Cornhuskers, an Iowa team in the Western League. He was granted approval to move the club to St. Paul, Minnesota on November 21, 1894 where they were re-christened the St. Paul Saints. In October 1899, he relocated the Saints to the South Side of Chicago to become the Chicago White Stockings of the re-named American League (formerly the Western League). Historians fail to properly credit the significant role Comiskey played in establishing the American League with Byron Bancroft Johnson (league president) in 1900 and elevating it to equal footing with the established National League following a three-year trade war, 1900-1903. Under his ownership, the White Sox won league championships in 1900, 1901, 1906, 1917 and 1919. With his own money, Charles built and opened Comiskey Park on July 1, 1910. It was the nation’s first symmetrical ball field and the third concrete and steel stadium built in America and would serve the team and the city until its demolition in 1991. For his contributions as a baseball pioneer who introduced the sport to Japan, Charles Comiskey was enshrined in the first class of the Hall of Fame in 1939. A beloved public figure in Chicago throughout his lifetime, his reputation as a penurious baseball magnate only emerged after 1963. This exaggerated and questionable portrayal of Comiskey is largely the invention of Eliot Asinof in his 1963 revisionist history of the Black Sox Scandal titled “Eight Men Out” that has unjustly tarred Comiskey’s reputation.

Arthur J. Goldberg (1908-1990), diplomat, politician, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice. Born into poverty in the Jewish quarter of the old Maxwell Street ghetto, Goldberg was one of 11 children of Russian-Jewish émigrés. As a boy he worked a shoe shine stand to earn money and assist his parents. After completing high school at age 15, he went to college and attained a law degree from Northwestern in 1930. During World War II he was a member of the O.S.S. Goldberg practiced labor law throughout his career and in 1955 he oversaw the merger of the Af of L and the CIO. He was appointed the 9th Secretary of Labor by President John F. Kennedy, and served on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1962-1965, but resigned to become U.N. Ambassador succeeding Adlai Stevenson II. He stepped down from that post in 1968 to express his opposition to the Vietnam War and differences with President Johnson.

Paul Howard Douglas (1892-1976), academic, economist, author, Chicago alderman, U.S. senator. Although he attained his academic credentials in the East at Bowdoin College, Columbia University and Harvard; Paul Douglas emerged as son of Illinois beginning as a professor of economics at University of Illinois in 1916-1917. Between 1930 and 1939 Douglas served on many state and national commissions and represented the 5th Ward of Chicago as alderman in 1939-1942. Regarded as a political independent, he authored the 1932 book “The Coming of a New Party.” During World War II he served in the Marines Corps as a private and rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel. Douglas won election to the U.S. Senate and served continuously until January 3, 1967, serving on many committees.

Frances Xavier (Mother) Cabrini (1850-1917), beatified on November 13, 1938, by Pope Pius XI, and canonized on July 7, 1946. In 1889, Pope Leo XIII sent Mother Cabrini to New York City to serve the needs of the increasing number of Italian immigrants and orphans arriving in Manhattan. Mother Cabrini’s success working with the poor and indigent brought her to Chicago where she founded and taught at Assumption School, the first Italian school in the city. She founded Columbus Hospital, dedicated and opened on February 26, 1905 in a former North Shore hotel at Deming Place and Lakeview Avenue in the Lincoln Park community, and later founded the Columbus Extension Hospital (later changed to St. Cabrini Hospital) on Polk Street in a low-income neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side using surplus funds from the original hospital. Employing her strong business acumen, Mother Francesca Cabrini purchased a 32-acre farm in what is now Park Ridge, Illinois, for the benefit of her patients so they could access to fresh food. By the time of her death on December 22, 1917, Mother Francesca Cabrini had founded 67 institutions while helping to shape America’s social and healthcare systems. In 1950, Pope Pius XII proclaimed Mother Francesca Cabrini as “Universal Patroness of Immigrants,” honoring her devotion to helping immigrant populations around the world.

Harry Blackmun (1908-1999), U.S. Supreme Court justice, 1970-1994. Appointed by President Richard Nixon. Born in Nashville, Illinois, but grew up in Dayton’s Bluff, MN. Appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1970 by President Richard Nixon, Blackmun authored the majority opinion in the 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the United States.

Jeanne Kirkpatrick (1926-2006), diplomat and the first woman to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Resident of Mount Vernon, Illinois beginning at age 12. A 1944 graduate of Mount Vernon Township High School, she was appointed to serve as U.N. Ambassador by President Reagan. She served from 1981-1985, and remained a top foreign policy advisor to the president through both terms of office. She considered a run against George W. Bush in 1988, but endorsed Robert Dole instead.

Paul Simon (1928-2003), newspaper editor, reformer, politician. Member of the U.S. Senate 1985-1997. As a 25-year-old journalist he took over the Troy Call newspaper in Troy, Illinois as publisher and editor. Simon was elected to the Illinois General Assembly. He served two terms in the State Senate before being elected lieutenant governor in 1968. He served five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before defeating Republican Charles Percy for the U.S. Senate seat in 1984. Simon retired from the Senate in 1996. He became the first person to hold the Paul Simon Chair in Public Policy at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. He also was the executive director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute. He died in December 2003.

Hugh M. Hefner (1926-2017), publisher and bon vivant. Steinmetz High School graduate Hugh Hefner was a product of the Northwest Side Bungalow Belt. His imagination and drive forged a publishing empire and changed the social and sexual mores of American society in profound ways during the 1950s and 1960s. Whatever else one may think of him, he was one of the most influential people of the mid-to-late-20th Century.

Dwight Lyman Moody (1837-1899), American Christian evangelist, author, publisher and founder of the Moody Bible Institute. Born in Massachusetts, but influential in Minnesota and Illinois. Moody converted to Evangelical Christianity as a 17-year-old in April 1855. During the Civil War, President Lincoln visited and spoke at a Sunday School meeting he sponsored on November 25, 1860. Moody preached on many battlefronts including Shiloh, Stones River and Richmond. After the Civil war he moved to Chicago begin a congregation in the Illinois Street Church. Wiped out by the Chicago Fire, Moody began anew and over the next 20 years he became internationally known, holding many religious revivals in Great Britain and Sweden. Moody led the Chicago Bible Institute, and after his death the Chicago Avenue Church was renamed the Moody Church and the Chicago Bible Church became the Moody Bible Institute we know today.

Thomas Hawley Miner (1927 – ). International businessman and founder of the Mid-America Committee for International Business and Government Cooperation, an organization that launched Chicago into the era of globalization in 1966. Overtly and covertly the Committee opened up the rest of the world to business and trade with the West at a time in our history when “globalization” was nothing more than an abstract, drawing board concept. Miner gained early influence as a member of the Chicago Council on Foreign Relations. He is the past chairman or co-chairman of 50 different respected organizations. Miner led the first delegation of American business leaders to China in 1974 after President Nixon’s historic visit. In all, Miner led 30 trade missions to foreign capitols across the world including 15 visits to China. He journeyed to Russia multiple times, and on one memorable visit he escorted the entire Chicago Symphony Orchestra and conductor Sir Georg Solti to St. Petersburg for a series of concerts. It was Solti’s last request before retiring in 1991. Miner traveled to Japan, Vietnam (Tom spent three years there formulating peace plans in an effort to stimulate future trade opportunity) and Cuba, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Iran (post revolution).

William S. Paley (1901-1990), broadcast executive who built CBS from a network of local stations into the nation’s most dominant television network. A product of Maxwell Street, Paley owned the New York Yankees for a time and, during World War II, expanded the coverage of news in Great Britain by bringing to the fore Edward R. Murrow and the “Murrow Boys.”

Gurdon Saltonstall Hubbard (1802-1886), fur trader and land speculator, and one of the “early settler” grouping (as they were known by historians) of Chicago citizens who elevated the city from a swampy frontier outpost to a thriving town, then later “Metropolis of the Mid-Continent.” Hubbard, also known as the “Swiftwalker” (after allegedly walking 75 miles in one night to warn the people of Danville of an impending raid by Native tribes), arrived in Chicago in October 1818. He was prominent in the fur trading business, served as a Town Trustee, became Chicago’s first insurance underwriter, opened the first meat packing business in an industry that would define the essence of Chicago manufacturing prowess, and owned the Lady Elgin, the ill-fated ship that went down in a Lake Michigan gale in 1860.

Stephen A. Douglas, Ulysses S. Grant, Barack Obama, Abraham Lincoln, Jane Addams, Oprah Winfrey, Richard J. Daley, Jesse Jackson, Ida B. Wells, Marshall Field I, Potter Palmer and Michael Jordan, are all obvious choices. Less obvious are Benny Goodman, Jack Benny, Robert R. McCormick, George Cardinal Mundelein, Enrico Fermi, Ray Kroc, Bill Veeck, Myra Bradwell (first female lawyer in Illinois), Ellen Gates Starr, John Dewey (University of Chicago philosopher and education reformer), Robert S. Abbott (Chicago defender founder) and Ring Lardner.

Dominic Pacyga

Dominic Pacyga is the author of “Chicago: A Biography” and “Slaughterhouse: Chicago’s Union Stock Yard and the World it Made.” He retired last June from teaching history at Columbia College. He divided his suggestions into categories:

Politics

Stephen Douglas

Abraham Lincoln

Carter Harrison

Carter Harrison II

Anton Cermak

Edward Kelly

Richard J. Daley

Richard M. Daley

Harold Washington

Everett Dirksen

Ulysses S. Grant

Hilary Rodham Clinton

Paul Douglas

Barack Obama

Adlai Stevenson

Adlai Stevenson II

Adlai Stevenson III

Dan Rostenkowski

Peter Kiolbassa

Michael Madigan

William H. Thompson

Rahm Emanuel

Toni Preckwinkle

David Axelrod

Paul Simon

Religion

Joseph Cardinal Bernadin

Bishop Paul Rhode

George Cardinal Mundelein

Samuel Cardinal Stritch

Dwight L. Moody

Louis Farrakhan

Elijah Muhammad

Rev. Michael Pfleger

Rev. Vincent Barzynski

Reformers/Neighborhood Organizers

Jane Addams

Florence Kelly

Mary McDowell

Graham Taylor

Ida B. Wells

Saul Alinsky

Joseph Megan

Patrick Salmon

Craig Chico

Steve Bubacz

Jim Capraro

Timuel Black

Academics

William Rainey Harper

John Dewey

Lisa Oppenheim

Carl Condit

Neal Harris

Judge Richard Posner

Scientists

Enrico Fermi

Frank Wilczek

Economists

Milton Friedman

Paul Samuelson

Writers/Journalists/Public Intellectuals

Saul Bellow

Richard Wright

Lorraine Hansberry

Gwendolyn Brooks

James T. Farrell

Joseph Meno

Ernest Hemingway

Margaret T. Burroughs

Harriet Monroe

Studs Terkel

Willard Motley

Carl Sandburg

Theodore Dreiser

Sarah Paretsky

Mike Royko

Andrew Greeley

Garry Wills

Roger Ebert

Bill Kurtis

Gene Siskel

Artists

Archibald Motley

Ethnic Leaders

Charles Rozmarek

Wanda Rozmarek

Aloysius Mazewski

Stanley Balzekas

Carlos Tortolero

Helen Martinez

Jesse Jackson

Lucyna Migala

Show Business/Sports

Oprah Winfrey

Don Maclean

Muhammad Ali

Michael Jordan

Ernie Banks

Nellie Fox

Louis Aparicio

Gale Sayers

Mike Ditka

Dick Butkus

Charles Comiskey

P.K. Wrigley

Hack Wilson

Business

Marshal Field

George Pullman

Montgomery Ward

Gustavus Swift

Phillip Armour

Thomas Wilson

Nelson Morris

John Sherman

Julius Rosenwald

William Wrigley

John Edel

Labor Leaders

W.E.B. Dubois

John L. Lewis

Ed Sadlowski

Charles Hayes

John Fitzpatrick

Larry Spivack

John Rosenthal

Les Orear

John Gorman

Jorge Ramirez

William J. Adelman

Rev. Addie Wyatt

Architecture

William LeBaron Jenney

John Root

Daniel Burnham

Louis Sullivan

Dankmar Adler

William Holabird

Martin Roche

Frank Lloyd Wright

Jeanne Gang

Helmut Jahn

Ludwig Mies Van der Rohe

Stanley Tigerman

Harry Weese

Civic and Philanthropic

Maggie Daley

Eleanor “Sis” Daley

Jay Pritzker

Penny Pritzker

Margot Pritzker

J.B. and M.K. Pritzker

Joseph and Rika Mansueto

Joan And Irving Harris

Mellody Hobson

Ellen Alberding

Carol Lavin Bernick

Sunny Fischer