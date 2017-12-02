Video: Tales of Illinois’ policies and personalities in Washington

Lynn Sweet has been with the Chicago Sun-Times for more than 40 years and has spent a bulk of that time covering politics. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

The National Press Club in Washington, D.C., hosted a panel with Lynn Sweet of the Chicago Sun-Times and Clarence Page of the Chicago Tribune that highlighted Illinois political leaders’ contributions in Washington.

The panel also discussed some of the major issues and various personalities the two journalists have covered both in Chicago politics and Illinois leaders in Washington. And they analyzed modern politics and discussed U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez’s political future, as he announced this week that he won’t run for reelection.

This panel was organized as part of the Illinois Bicentennial celebration by the Illinois State Society.

Founded in the 1849, the Illinois State Society is the oldest state society in Washington, D.C., and has acted as a bridge to Illinois issues and individuals in the nation’s capital.