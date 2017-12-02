The National Press Club in Washington, D.C., hosted a panel with Lynn Sweet of the Chicago Sun-Times and Clarence Page of the Chicago Tribune that highlighted Illinois political leaders’ contributions in Washington.
The panel also discussed some of the major issues and various personalities the two journalists have covered both in Chicago politics and Illinois leaders in Washington. And they analyzed modern politics and discussed U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez’s political future, as he announced this week that he won’t run for reelection.
RELATED: Order a copy of the Sun-Times 64-page Illinois 200 premium edition magazine
This panel was organized as part of the Illinois Bicentennial celebration by the Illinois State Society.
Founded in the 1849, the Illinois State Society is the oldest state society in Washington, D.C., and has acted as a bridge to Illinois issues and individuals in the nation’s capital.