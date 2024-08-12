Migrant advocates prepare for potential influx of asylum-seekers ahead of DNC

Though the stream of migrants being sent to Chicago has recently slowed, migrant advocates say they are ready in case a surge arrives ahead of next week’s Democratic National Convention.

Republican governors had promised to flood sanctuary cities such as Chicago with asylum-seekers in an attempt to embarrass Democrats and strain city resources. City officials braced themselves for an influx of as many as 25,000 migrants in the lead-up to the convention. So far those numbers haven’t materialized, and it’s been months since a bus with migrants has arrived in Chicago.

The last bus to drop off migrants in Chicago arrived on Christmas Day, and the last bus to drop off migrants in the Chicago area arrived June 17, according to the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communication.

Still, advocates such as Baltazar Enriquez, of the Little Village Community Council, say they are ready to tackle any potential surge and welcome new arrivals with open arms.

“We say send them,” Enriquez said. “Here in Chicago we are a city of big shoulders and we’re a sanctuary city. Send them all. We will welcome them, we will help them start a new life here in Chicago.”

Enriquez called out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who promised to keep busing migrants to sanctuary cities during last month’s Republican National Convention, for “playing political games” with asylum-seekers. “For him to do this to children, to families, shame on him,” Enriquez said.

Enriquez and the Little Village Community Council help migrants settle into the city by connecting people with jobs and housing. The organization also collects donations for asylum-seekers. Enriquez said migrants can be a boon to the workforce of the state, and they serve to reverse the state’s declining population.

“Here in Illinois we have lost population, and here we have people that are willing to work, that are willing to be part of our nation, part of our communities,” Enriquez said. “If we invest in them they will pay us back 10 times because they will pay taxes, they will consume. We see it as a positive thing.”

Since August 2022, more than 46,000 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, have been flown or bused to Chicago, mostly from Texas. The slowdown in buses recently is due to a sharp decline in the number of crossings at the U.S-Mexico border, but there are still thousands of migrants living at city shelters.

Andre Gordillo, director of the New Vecinos program at New Life Centers, thinks the decline in border crossings means any potential surge ahead of the DNC would be limited to a few hundred or at most a couple of thousand people, not the 25,000 that the city was bracing for.

“We’re still getting ready, we’re hiring about a dozen or so staff that start later this week, and we have capacity at the three shelters that we operate,” Gordillo said.

The New Vecinos program helps move new arrivals to apartments and furnishes their homes in a collaboration with other organizations, the city and state. Representatives of the program greet new arrivals at the city’s landing zone. The program also connects asylum-seekers with community resources.

Gordillo said the slowdown of buses has allowed the organization to devote more attention to developing services for asylum-seekers.

“We’ve been able to focus a little more on our programming and connecting people with resources and other opportunities, like jobs and housing, because we haven’t had to deal a lot with those buses,” he said.

Gordillo said the organization was prepared in the event that a large group of migrants arrives.

“We’re prepared to handle whatever comes our way,” he said.

Contributing: Mariah Woelfel

