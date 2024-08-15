12 migrants taken to hospitals with possible food poisoning

Twelve people were hospitalized after becoming ill at a migrant shelter in West Town, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

A call came in from a shelter at 1310 N. Elston Ave. about 1:30 p.m. and 12 adults were taken to four different local hospitals, though it was not “life threatening,” fire officials told the Sun-Times Thursday afternoon.

Chicago Department of Family Services and Support spokesman Brian Berg told the Sun-Times Thursday afternoon that the agency was investigating the cause of the sickness, which was believed to be food poisoning.

“Nothing has been reported like this before,” he said.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository is in charge of organizing and distributing food to the shelters, sometimes from outside vendors, while Favorite Healthcare Staffing is in charge of storage and distribution within the shelters.

The Kansas-based healthcare company has been paid $291.1 million to date, including $55.6 million this year, according to city data. In March, the agency’s contract with the city was expanded to October 2024 despite complaints about staff making up about 60% of all anonymous grievances filed by migrants living in city shelters at the time.