Sen. Dick Durbin on Friday said that 66 of the more than 2,300 migrant and refugee children separated from their parents at the border are now in Chicago shelters. Two-thirds of the children are below the age of 13.
Durbin made his comments during a news conference Friday — the first time actual figures have been released regarding how many of the children are here in Chicago.
Durbin had visited with some of the children in a shelter before the news conference. The senator, who has been harshly critical of the Trump administration’s actions, said the children at the Heartland Alliance-run shelter that he visited were being treated well.
