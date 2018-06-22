Durbin: Chicago has 66 children in shelters separated from families at border

Sen. Dick Durbin holds a news conference Friday on how the children detained in Chicago as part of the Trump administration's deicison to separate children from their immigrant parents. | Carlos Ballesteros | Sun-Times

Sen. Dick Durbin on Friday said that 66 of the more than 2,300 migrant and refugee children separated from their parents at the border are now in Chicago shelters. Two-thirds of the children are below the age of 13.

Durbin made his comments during a news conference Friday — the first time actual figures have been released regarding how many of the children are here in Chicago.

Durbin had visited with some of the children in a shelter before the news conference. The senator, who has been harshly critical of the Trump administration’s actions, said the children at the Heartland Alliance-run shelter that he visited were being treated well.

More to come.