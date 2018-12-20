GoFundMe page for border wall raises millions

A military veteran's GoFundMe campaign to pay for President Donald Trump's wall at the United States border with Mexico has raised nearly $5 million. | AP photo

A GoFundMe campaign created to pay for President Donald Trump’s wall at the United States border with Mexico has raised over $5 million.

Brian Kolfage, a military veteran, started the page on Sunday with the goal of raising $1 billion to fund the wall. In less than a week, it went viral. The campaign has its own Facebook page: GoFund the Wall, and by Thursday afternoon, #GoFundTheWall was trending on Twitter.

So far, 80,980 people have donated to the campaign.

Kolfage was severely wounded in the Iraq war, losing both legs and one arm, Politico reports. The 37-year-old Florida resident wrote on the campaign page that if all 63 million people who voted for Trump donated $80, the wall would be completely funded.

“As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today,” Kolfage wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Kolfage wrote that he has contacted the Trump administration to “secure a point of contact” to transfer the funds once the campaign ends, though did not explain further. “We have many very high level contacts already helping,” he wrote.

The campaign Kolfage started is not the only one raising money for Trump’s border wall. Nearly 200 others are doing the same thing, according to the Washington Times.