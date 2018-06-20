Trump says he wants to keep migrant families together

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’ll be “signing something” on immigration and wants to keep migrant families together.

It was unclear if Trump would sign an executive action being drafted by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. That order would direct her department to keep families together in detention after they are detained crossing the border illegally, according to two people familiar with her thinking. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the effort before its official announcement.

It’s unclear whether the president is supportive of the measure. But Nielsen was on her way to the White House to discuss it with the president’s team, according to one of the people.

The person said the secretary believes there is little certainty that Congress will act to fix the separation issue that has been dominating news coverage and she is trying to find a solution. The order would ask the Department of Defense to help house the detained families.

Asked about the possibility of an executive order on immigration, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters: “We’ll keep you posted. When we have an announcement to make, we’ll make it.”

Trump had tweeted earlier Wednesday that he was “working on something.”

“It’s the Democrats fault, they won’t give us the votes needed to pass good immigration legislation. They want open borders, which breeds horrible crime. Republicans want security. But I am working on something – it never ends!” he wrote.

Homeland Security officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Speaker Paul Ryan says the House will vote Thursday on GOP immigration bills, but he offered no backup plan to bring an end to family separations at the border if the measure fails to pass.

“Right now we’re focused on getting this bill passed,” Ryan told reporters.

He says the compromise bill negotiated between Republican conservatives and moderates “is Plan B.”

The speaker said he does not support separating parents from children and wants families detained together.

But passage of the House bill remains in doubt even after President Donald Trump met with lawmakers this week to support an immigration fix. GOP leaders have struggled to rally support from Republicans. And some lawmakers said Trump should give a more full-throated endorsement of the leadership-backed bill.

