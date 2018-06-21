Speaker Paul Ryan happy family separations ending

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan says he was “pleased” President Donald Trump ordered an end to separating children from parents at the U.S. border.

“I was pleased the president took action yesterday to ensure families can remain together while we enforce our immigration laws,” the Wisconsin Republican said at his weekly press conference. “We do not want children taken away from their parents.”

But Ryan stopped short of predicting the House will pass legislation Thursday aimed at resolving broader immigration issues ahead of the November elections.

Trump tweeted earlier that any such legislation is all but doomed in the narrowly-divided Senate.

