‘Fix our insane immigration laws now!’ Trump tells Congress

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is demanding that Congress “FIX OUR INSANE IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW!”

Trump, who just weeks ago said Republicans should stop wasting their time on immigration until after November’s elections, says in tweets Thursday that, “Congress must pass smart, fast and reasonable Immigration Laws now.”

Trump says the country’s current immigration laws are “insane.” He says when people enter the country illegally, they should be told “OUT,” and forced to leave, “just as they would if they were standing on your front lawn.”

Trump tweeted last month that, “Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November” because Democrats “have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem.”

Congress has failed to pass immigration bills this year.

Congress must pass smart, fast and reasonable Immigration Laws now. Law Enforcement at the Border is doing a great job, but the laws they are forced to work with are insane. When people, with or without children, enter our Country, they must be told to leave without our…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

…..Country being forced to endure a long and costly trial. Tell the people “OUT,” and they must leave, just as they would if they were standing on your front lawn. Hiring thousands of “judges” does not work and is not acceptable – only Country in the World that does this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

Congress – FIX OUR INSANE IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

