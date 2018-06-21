Melania Trump makes unannounced visit to child center in Texas in wake of uproar

Melania Trump participates in a roundtable discussion with doctors and social workers at the Upbring New Hope Childrens Center operated by Lutheran Social Services of the South and contracted with the Department of Health and Human Services June 21, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. | Getty

WASHINGTON – First lady Melania Trump is visiting a migrant child shelter in Texas on Thursday making the unannounced visit to Texas the day after President Donald Trump reversed his policy of separating children from parents crossing the border either illegally or seeking asylum.

A statement from Mrs. Trump’s communications director, issued after Mrs. Trump was already in McAllen, Texas, said she made the trip “to take part in briefings and tours at a nonprofit social services center for children who have entered the United States illegally and a customs and border patrol processing center. Her goals are to thank law enforcement and social services providers for their hard work, lend support and hear more on how the administration can build upon the already existing efforts to reunite children with their families.”

Trump, in issuing his executive order on Wednesday, said Mrs. Trump told him she opposed his family separation policy.

Here is the pool report from Todd Gillman of the Dallas Morning News:

FLOTUS planned to tour two facilities, both in McAllen: The Ursula Border Patrol Processing Center, a Customs and Border Patrol/DHS intake center where migrant families spend a few days, and Upbring New Hope Children’s Shelter, part of Lutheran Social Services. That’s an HHS grantee facility that currently houses about 60 kids, ages five to 17, from Honduras and El Salvador. Most are teens. About evenly split between boys and girls. Only six of these kids were separated from parents, and the rest arrived as unaccompanied minors, according to a “senior administration official.”

The shelter opened in 2014 in a facility that had been a vacant nursing home and assisted living facility.

Heavy rain caused a last-minute change of plans, with flooding at the Border Patrol center. So we’re heading to the children’s center first. We landed in McAllen at 10:50 am CT in a heavy downpour — a gully-washer, as they say in Texas. A flash flood warning alert sounded on phones a moment after landing. Motorcade drove through deep water at several points.

A press pool is traveling with the first lady, including wires, stills and TV. Ground rules included secrecy until FLOTUS arrived at her first stop in Texas. The pool wasn’t told what city we were going to until after takeoff. The tours will be pen and pad only for the pool. No photos or audio, for the safety and privacy of children, we are told.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is traveling with FLOTUS.

At Andrews, Mrs. Trump boarded the plane wearing white pants, white top, white sneakers, sunglasses, and a green jacket.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s communications director, gaggled shortly after takeoff. All material below is from her:

The trip – why, when it came together

FLOTUS asked her staff on Tuesday to plan a trip as soon as possible – before POTUS signed the executive order, though Grisham wasn’t sure if Mrs. Trump had an inkling that the order was coming.

“I don’t know what she knew. She knew what she wanted to do and she told us,” Grisham said.

“She wanted to see everything for herself…. She supports family reunification. She thinks that it’s important that children stay with their families.”

“This was 100 percent her idea. She absolutely wanted to come.” And it was her idea before POTUS signed the executive order, Grisham said, and she had no second thoughts after the order was signed. “She wants to see what’s happening for herself and she wants to lend her support, executive order or not. The executive order certainly is helping pave the way a little bit, but there’s still a lot to be done.”

President Trump supported this trip but he didn’t send her.

“This was her decision. She told her staff she wanted to go and we made that happen. He is supportive of it but she told him, `I’m headed down to Texas,’ and he supported it.”

The Air Force plane, a C-32A, landed at McAllen Miller International Airport. (Something your pooler learned only today: the first lady’s plane is designated “Executive One Foxtrot.”)

Is she doing this trip in order to persuade the president to do anything differently? “She wants to see these children and she wants to help children. It’s not about anything more than that…. She wants to see what’s real. She wants to see a realistic view.”

On the executive order and how and when it’s implemented:

As agencies await guidance on how to implement the executive order, and some kids remain separated: “While we’re going through that process she’s going to lend her support and promote family reunification and I’m sure she’ll continue to give her husband opinions on what she’s thinking along the way,” Grisham said.

Grisham said FLOTUS supports reunifying families that are currently separated but doesn’t have a deadline in mind: “The executive order was signed yesterday. Guidance has to be given to a lot of the agencies. She’s going to be talking to Secretary Azar and Secretary Nielsen… I’m sure she’s going to continue to give her husband opinions on what she’s thinking should happen.”

“I’m sure she’ll continue to let her husband know her opinions. She does that often.”

FLOTUS definitely wants to see the kids reunited. “She’ll do everything she can and she’ll speak her opinions as much as she can.”

Odds and ends

Does FLOTUS support zero-tolerance enforcement policy? “She supports that the law should be followed.”

Does the fact that she’s an immigrant influence her views? “I don’t know that it plays into her thinking but I can tell you guys that when she came into this country she did it legally and she feels that everybody should enter the country legally,” Grisham said.

FLOTUS did not communicate with any previous first lady about their chorus of condemnation. “Not that I know of.”

Food from the cancelled congressional picnic: “All perishable items are being donated to Walter Reed. Any non-perishable items will be repurposed for future events.”

Has she seen the images?

“She’s seen the images. She’s heard the recordings… She was on top of the situation before any of that came out. She was concerned about it.”

Noted that images of kids behind chain link fence were at an intake facility where kids were only held briefly. Still she said, “The images struck her, as a mother, as a human being.”

Separate from Grisham’s gaggle, a “senior administration official” also briefed the pool.

The official gave some of the background on the facilities and kids FLOTUS will see.

HHS funds and regulates such facilities. It’s a permanent facility. No non-teens are housed in tents or other non-permanent facility. The director has cared for immigrant children for decades. On average, the children are with HHS for about 58 days. The goal is to use case management to get children placed with appropriate sponsors. About half the time the kids get placed with their parents. 40 percent are placed with another relative in the US. About 10 percent go to foster care, or to family friends or volunteer sponsors.

Grantees provide education, athletics, medical and dental and mental health care.

“We try to provide them with a safe and happy environment while they are with us,” the SAO said, adding that the kids are dealt with “a great deal of compassion and sense of mission.”

Communications with their parents? HHS tries, and is itself trying to find the parents or other relatives to place the kids with.

As for the 2,000 or so kids currently held by the HHS Office of Resettlement: “We continue with the process of caring for them and case management” to find sponsors “as expeditiously as possible.” If the parents are released from custody they can be placed with their parents or other relatives.

Asked about news reports that “tender age” migrant children aren’t allowed by be hugged: “We do not have any policies that prevent the normal humane compassionate treatment of children,” the official said. State laws protecting children are obviously in place but “We are aware of no restriction that would prevent the normal appropriate physical contact with tender age children, including hugging, holding nurturing, any of that. I do not know the basis of that individual statement… It certainly is not coming from us.”

The SAO indicated that restrictions on photography of detained kids is entirely to protect their safety and privacy.