US to send back 20 asylum seekers daily in new plan

The Mexican government says the United States plans to return 20 migrants per day to Mexico as they await an answer to their U.S. asylum claims.

The spokesman for Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department says Mexico doesn’t agree with the move, but will accept the migrants.

Roberto Velasco said Friday the first 20 migrants to be returned at the San Ysidro crossing are all Central Americans and all had temporary visas in Mexico.

He said the U.S. government wants to “gradually” extend the practice, known as “Remain in Mexico,” to the rest of the border crossing points.

Velasco said Mexico won’t accept migrants who have appealed a denial of asylum, unaccompanied children or people who have health problems.