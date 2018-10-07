WATCH: Everyday runners complete the 2018 Chicago Marathon

Runners from across the planet will hit the city streets for the 2018 Chicago Marathon on Sunday morning. Over 40,000 people, including two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp, are expected to participate in the competition. There will be a lot of fun to take in.

Most of the runners won’t be Olympians, however, and many of them have friends and family rooting them on from all over. Runners in wheelchairs will begin running at 7:20 a.m., followed by athletes with disabilities starting at 7:23 a.m. All other runners will start in waves with three separate start times: 7:30 a.m., 8 a.m. and 8:35 a.m.

If you’re hoping to cheer on someone who’s running in the marathon, NBC 5 Chicago is covering it online all day. We’re providing that live stream below.

If you’re experiencing difficulty with the live stream, especially on desktop, click here.

Rupp, 32, is one of the favorites to win the men’s title, but he’s going to face some stern competition. Mo Farah, a four-time Olympic gold medalist from Great Britain, is among those running. Last year’s world champion and Boston Marathon winner, Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya, will also be there.

The women’s field isn’t as strong due to some high-profile dropouts, including Amy Cragg and Jordan Hasay, but Florence Kiplagat of Kenya will be on hand to try to take back the title after winning back-to-back years in 2015-16. Brigid Kosgei and Roza Dereje are among other contenders to top the women’s field, and Clarendon Hills native Jeannie Sullivan will be looking to impress among the locals.

The marathon’s finish line is located at Grant Park, where organizers host a party for those finishing the race to celebrate their accomplishment.