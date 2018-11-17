This version of Filipino noodle dish ‘Pancit’ is made for meat lovers

Pancit is a popular Filipino dish that comes in many different styles. This version features four different kinds of meat and cabbage.

The recipe was adapted from “Recipes of the Philippines,” compiled and edited by Enriqueta David-Perez. It features wheat and egg noodles (instead of rice), reflecting the influence of Chinese culture on Filipino cuisine.

Pancit

Here’s what you’ll need to prepare before you start cooking:

1/2 cup boiled chicken (pulled apart)

1/2 cup boiled shrimp (sliced in long, narrow strips)

1/2 cup boiled pork (sliced in long, narrow strips)

1/2 cup cooked ham (sliced in long, narrow strips)

1 cup cabbage (shredded)

6 calamansi halves (Filipino lemon)

1 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce

1 package 16 oz pancit canton noodles

4 cloves garlic

1 onion (sliced)

1 cup chicken broth

1 tablespoon of lard for frying

1 tablespoon of patis or fish sauce

Salt and pepper

Now, it’s time to cook:

1. Fry the garlic, onion, shrimps, pork, chicken, and ham — each separately. Remove a handful of each for garnishing.

2. To the remaining meat in the pan, add soy sauce, chicken broth, and salt and pepper to taste. Simmer for about 5 minutes, then add the cabbage. Mix well, and continue to simmer until almost dry.

3. Soak noodles in boiling water until tender, and fry in lard. Then add those noodles to the meat mixture.

4. Arrange on a platter and garnish with the previously set-aside fried garlic, pork, chicken, shrimps, ham and slices of calamansi.

5. Mix patis with a squeeze of calamansi juice for seasoning.

Monica Eng is a WBEZ reporter. Follow her at @monicaeng or write to her at meng@wbez.org

This story is a part of the Chicago Sun-Times-WBEZ Worldview “Hungry For Home” series, which helps newbies navigate the many international groceries in the Chicago area. Learn how to shop at local Filipino grocery stores at WBEZ.

RELATED

• How to make the popular Filipino sour soup: ‘Seafood Sinigang’

• How to make the popular Polish side dish: ‘Mizeria’

• For vegans, a version of Ukrainian borscht to love

• How to make Korean pan-fried chicken stew: ‘Dakdoritang’