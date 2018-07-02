Watch: Five budget-friendly summer activities from Joy of Mom’s Vicki Reece

It’s tough being a mom. You’re always worrying about your kids and trying to keep everything in order, and things can get exhausting sometimes. It’s summer, too, and if your kids are in or around the house, that might be wrecking havoc on your daily schedule a little bit.

Don’t stress! Vicki Reece from Joy of Mom has some great, budget-friendly tips on activities you can do with your kids this summer in this video column. Check them out, and spend some fun-filled time with your family this summer!

I’m Vicki Reece from Joy of Mom for the Chicago Sun-Times.

School is out, and summer is here. Although it’s one of our favorite times of the year, it can also be one of the most stressful and challenging, because as mamas, we do our best to keep things fun and interesting for our kids — while keeping them pocket-friendly or low to no cost.

I’ve got a number of budget friendly ideas that might help:

See what’s happening at….

Your local beach. My go-to favorite place with my two-legged and four-legged children is always the beach. We pack the car, spend hours walking on the beach, listening to the waves and just talking. Local library. Lots of libraries will host summer reading programs which can be great for both children and adults. Keep the kids learning even in the summer and a way to spend hours. Many libraries sometimes even have free tickets to city museums too. Picnic in the park. Have your children help you pack up a picnic basket and head to your favorite park. Sit under the shade of a tree, eat lunch together and watch your children use all their energy running around and playing with other friends, too! A backyard s’mores party! Making sure to always keep an eye on the little ones, get the whole family (or neighborhood) together and have a relaxing night filled with s’mores and a good family-friendly movie! Watch the fireworks on the 4th of July! Check where your local fireworks displays are. And, of course, be sure to keep your furry babies safe and well out of harm’s way during fireworks and loud festivities.

I’m Vicki Reece for the Chicago Sun-Times and I’m wishing you and your family a fun-filled summer!

Joy of Mom is an on-line community where people connect over issues relating to motherhood and family. Check back soon for another Vicki Reece video commentary on everything mom.

