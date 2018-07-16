Watch: Vicki Reece from Joy of Mom on things you should never say to another mom

We’ve all been there: We’ve done something we wish we hadn’t, or we said something we later wish we could take back. You know those phrases — the ones that fill you with anger and sadness.

It’s an experience many people share — but no one should feel like that. In this video column, Vicki Reese of Joy of Mom gives you five phrases you should never say to another mom. Because being a mom is tough enough already, and we should be supporting one another, not tearing each other down.

Transcript of Vicki Reece

I’m Vicki Reece from Joy of Mom for the Chicago Sun-Times, and today I want to talk about 5 things you should never say to another mom.

We’ve all been there, having lunch with a girlfriend or at the park talking to another mom and one of these phrases comes out of their mouth. You look and feel shocked,

Simultaneously you’re filled with anger and sadness. Always worrying if you’re doing the right thing for your children and being judged by those who think you aren’t.

No one should feel that way, so here are 5 phrases to stay away from when talking to your other mom friends.

“My kids would never do that.” “Can you quiet her down?” “You look tired.” “You should spend more time with your children.” “Stop worrying.” — One of my favorite quotes I’ve read is “telling a mom not to worry is like telling the ocean not to be wet”

Maybe you’ve heard these from other moms, maybe you’re guilty of saying some of them yourselves. Just remember us mamas have to stick together. Build each other up, not tear us down. I’m Vicki Reece for the Sun Times and those are 5 things you should never say to another mom.

Joy of Mom is an on-line community where people connect over issues relating to motherhood and family. Check back soon for another Vicki Reece video commentary on everything mom.

