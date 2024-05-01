Northwestern under fire as ADL Midwest calls for university president to resign, 3 students file suit

Days after reaching an agreement with organizers of a pro-Palestinian encampment, Northwestern is facing heavy backlash from groups critical of the protests. Three Jewish organizations have called for the school’s president to resign and three Jewish students have filed suit alleging NU for fostered a “dystopic cesspool of hate” in the encampment.

Monday’s agreement, which organizers described as a “meaningful first step to divestment,” requires the university administration to disclose information about any investments to those associated with the school and re-establishes a committee to advise on investments which will include student representation. The university also agreed to take steps to better support Palestinian students on campus and allow protests to continue until June 1.

“I am proud of our community for achieving what has been a challenge across the country, a sustainable, de-escalated path forward,” Northwestern president Michael Schill said in a video announcing the agreement. “One that prioritizes safety; safety for all of our students, for all of our Jewish students, for all of our Muslim students. All of our students.”

ADL Midwest argues the deal is “reprehensible and dangerous,” and joined StandWithUs and the Louis D Brandeis Center in calling for Schill’s resignation.

“For the last seven months — and longer — Jewish Northwestern students have been harassed and intimated by blatant antisemitism on campus, worsening since October 7,” said the organizations in a statement. “It is clear from President Schill’s actions that he is unfit to lead Northwestern and must resign.”

A protester holds a sign that reads, “Jews call 4 divestment” at Northwestern University’s Deering Meadow in Evanston, Ill., where students and professors set up an encampment in support of Palestinians to demand Northwestern to “protect student civil liberties and safety, end partnerships that legitimize genocide and occupation, and disclose and divest from war and apartheid,” according to a press release by Northwestern University Educators for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace and Student Liberation Union, Thursday, April 25, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

On Wednesday afternoon, three Jewish students identified only as Jane Doe, John Doe 1 and John Doe 2, filed a lawsuit against the University alleging harassment by members of the encampment.

The lawsuit filed in Cook County Court condemns the University for allowing the encampment on campus, alleging it violated multiple Northwestern policies. But rather than enforce school policy, “Northwestern twisted itself into a pretzel to accommodate the hostile and discriminatory encampment, legislate around it, and ultimately reward it,” the complaint alleges.

The three students allege seeing and hearing hateful rhetoric, including the slogan “From the River to the Sea.”

Northwestern didn’t respond immediately to requests for comment.

In establishing their encampment, Northwestern students joined over 100 university campuses nationwide organizing in support of Palestinians living in Gaza. Earlier this week, students at the University of Chicago and DePaul University also joined the effort.

Wednesday afternoon Chicago high school students joined the protest movements with students expected to demonstrate at schools including Chicago High School for the Arts, Payton College Prep, Hancock College Prep, Jones College Prep and Kenwood Academy High School.

While Northwestern’s encampment was met with some counter-protests, there were no arrests, citations or suspensions.

This was not the case on campuses across the country. Tuesday night, at Columbia University in New York City, University President Minouche Shafik authorized the New York Police Department “to clear all individuals from Hamilton Hall and all campus encampments,” according to the Columbia Spectator.

Student journalists observed officers pushing protesters to the ground and slamming them with metal barricades. There were at least 109 individuals arrested at Columbia and 282 total arrests made when including those from City Colleges of New York, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials shared in a press conference Wednesday morning.