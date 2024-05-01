The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Israel-Hamas War News Chicago

What to know about the pro-Palestinian protests in Chicago and beyond

Protesters’ demands have focused on divestment — demanding universities cut ties with Israel and cut ties with businesses supporting the war in Gaza.

By  Ellery Jones
   
SHARE What to know about the pro-Palestinian protests in Chicago and beyond
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday.

Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Hundreds of Chicago-area college students have joined the wave of pro-Palestinian protests sweeping campuses across the country, expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their universities divest from Israel.

Protest camps have sprung up at Northwestern University, the University of Chicago and DePaul University in recent days. Students at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Columbia College Chicago and Roosevelt University have also participated in recent protests.

Protesters’ demands have focused on divestment — demanding universities cut ties with Israel and cut ties with businesses supporting the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

On Oct. 7, Palestinian militants launched an unprecedented attack into southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting around 250 hostages.

Nearly seven months of Israeli bombardment and ground offensives in Gaza have killed more than 34,500 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The war has driven around 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes, caused vast destruction in several towns and cities and pushed northern Gaza to the brink of famine.

Here’s what we know so far about what’s happened, what the protests are about and what comes next.

How did the protests start?

Students at Columbia University in New York City set up a protest camp on April 17, the same day that university president Nemat Shafik was called to testify before Congress. Shafik faced criticism from Republicans over alleged antisemitism from pro-Palestinian protesters.

The next day, New York City police were called to clear the encampment and arrested over 100 protesters.

The arrests, which New York Mayor Eric Adams says were requested by Columbia officials, garnered national attention and inflamed college protests nationwide. Soon, protest camps had been set up at University of Michigan, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of North Carolina.

What do protesters want?

As the death toll mounts in the war in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis worsens, protesters at Columbia and universities all over the U.S. are demanding that schools cut financial ties to the conflict.

Protesters have said universities should disclose — and unload — any investments in companies doing business with Israel or manufacturing weapons and end programs that partner with Israeli institutions.

“From this divestment campaign to the divestment campaigns all around the world, we demand divestment, repair, justice, freedom for all Palestinians,” Moon G., an incoming master’s student at the University of Chicago Divinity School, told the crowd at the encampment at the university’s Hyde Park campus on Monday.

Organizers at Northwestern called on the university to end its Israel Innovation Project, a STEM program where students, faculty and staff collaborate with counterparts in Israel. At U of C and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, protesters demanded the school refuse future donations from the Crown family, who own a 10% stake in defense company General Dynamics. U of C is home to Crown Family School of Social Work, Family and Practice, and the family has endowed a professorship at SAIC. The family is a major donor to many universities.

Protesters have also called out how universities have responded to the protests and demands.

A statement announcing the Northwestern encampment said students “report the administration is curtailing free speech.” A University of Chicago protester said the university turned down requests for a public meeting regarding divestment from Israel in the fall.

University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
1 of 19
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
2 of 19
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
3 of 19
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
4 of 19
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
5 of 19
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
6 of 19
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
7 of 19
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
8 of 19
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
9 of 19
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
10 of 19
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
11 of 19
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
12 of 19
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
13 of 19
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
14 of 19
University of Chicago students, faculty members and their supporters protest in support of Palestine and march around the South Side campus on Friday.
University of Chicago students, faculty members and pro-Palestinian protesters march around the South Side campus on Friday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
15 of 19
University of Chicago students, faculty members and their supporters protest in support of Palestine and march around the South Side campus on Friday.
University of Chicago students, faculty members and their supporters march around the South Side campus on Friday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
16 of 19
UofChicagoprotest
A protester speaks through a bullhorn at a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza at the University of Chicago. | Ashlee Rezen/Sun-Times
17 of 19
University of Chicago students, faculty members and their supporters protest in support of Palestine and march around the South Side campus, Friday, April 26, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
University of Chicago students, faculty members and their supporters protest in support of Palestine and march around the South Side campus, Friday, April 26, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
18 of 19
University of Chicago students, faculty members and their supporters rally in support of Palestine outside Levi Hall in the South Side campus, Friday, April 26, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
University of Chicago students, faculty members and their supporters rally outside Levi Hall in the South Side campus on Friday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
19 of 19
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago students, faculty members and their supporters protest in support of Palestine and march around the South Side campus on Friday.
University of Chicago students, faculty members and their supporters protest in support of Palestine and march around the South Side campus on Friday.
UofChicagoprotest
University of Chicago students, faculty members and their supporters protest in support of Palestine and march around the South Side campus, Friday, April 26, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
University of Chicago students, faculty members and their supporters rally in support of Palestine outside Levi Hall in the South Side campus, Friday, April 26, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Where are protests happening in the Chicago area?

Northwestern University

Hundreds of people set up an encampment on Thursday on Deering Meadow on Northwestern University’s Evanston campus.

Despite the university enacting an “interim addendum” to its student code of conduct to prohibit tents, protesters kept the encampment up through the weekend before reaching a deal with university administration on Monday to take down all but one aid tent. The agreement allows protest to continue without tents until June 1, the last day of class.

Related

University of Chicago

University of Chicago students set up an encampment in the university’s Main Quadrangle on Monday.

University President Paul Alivisatos said in a statement the school aims to provide “the greatest leeway possible for free expression.” The school will only intervene if the free expression “blocks the learning or expression of others” or “meaningfully disrupts the functioning or safety of the University.”

Police officers stood about fifty feet away from the encampment and appeared not to disrupt the protest or tents. But ever since Columbia University President Minouche Shafik authorized the New York Police Department to dismantle the student encampment there, students have been worried about escalation.

Related

DePaul University

The encampment on DePaul University’s Lincoln Park campus officially began at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and by noon, over 100 students had gathered on the lawn. Students shared lunch, some signed in to online classes, and others tossed a volleyball around.

“We posted this encampment only a few hours before, and as you can see, we already have numbers,” Henna Ayesh, an organizer with the DePaul University Divest Coalition told the Sun-Times. “I think that’s a testament to the power of the Chicago community as a whole and just [that] people in general support Palestine.”

DePaul University’s Divestment Coalition Encampment has published a list of demands, which call on the administration to acknowledge the mounting death toll in Gaza, divest from companies that “advance Palestinian suffering and profit off the occupation,” and join the city of Chicago in calling for a cease-fire.

Related
Students set up an encampment in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel, Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Students set up an encampment in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
1 of 13
Students set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel.
Students set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
2 of 13
Students set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel.
Students set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
3 of 13
Students play volleyball as they set up an encampment in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Students play volleyball as they set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
4 of 13
Students carry in donated food and water as they set up an encampment in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Students carry in donated food and water as they set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
5 of 13
“Viva Palestina” is written in sidewalk chalk as students set up an encampment in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
“Viva Palestina” is written in sidewalk chalk as students set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
6 of 13
“DePaul Disclose Divest” is written in sidewalk chalk as students set up an encampment in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
“DePaul Disclose Divest” is written in sidewalk chalk as students set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
7 of 13
Students set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel.
Students set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
8 of 13
Students set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel.
Students set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
9 of 13
Students set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel.
Students set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
10 of 13
Students chant and rally in support of Palestine as they set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel.
Students chant and rally in support of Palestine as they set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
11 of 13
Students chant and rally in support of Palestine as they set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel.
Students chant and rally in support of Palestine as they set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
12 of 13
Students at DePaul University erected tents Tuesday, joining campus protests across the country expressing support for people in Gaza.
Students at DePaul University erected tents Tuesday, joining campus protests across the country expressing support for people in Gaza. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
13 of 13
Students set up an encampment in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel, Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Students set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel.
Students set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel.
Students play volleyball as they set up an encampment in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Students carry in donated food and water as they set up an encampment in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
“Viva Palestina” is written in sidewalk chalk as students set up an encampment in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
“DePaul Disclose Divest” is written in sidewalk chalk as students set up an encampment in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Students set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel.
Students set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel.
Students set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel.
Students chant and rally in support of Palestine as they set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel.
Students chant and rally in support of Palestine as they set up an encampment Tuesday in The Quad at DePaul University on the North Side, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel.
Students at DePaul University erected tents Tuesday, joining campus protests across the country expressing support for people in Gaza.

Other protests

Hundreds of demonstrators from the University of Chicago, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Columbia College Chicago and Roosevelt University marched, chanted and held up signs supporting Palestinians living in Gaza last Friday.

Students at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign also set up an encampment Friday, resulting in two arrests.

And Chicago Public Schools students also planned on joining the protest efforts with “sit-in” demonstrations at several schools throughout the day Wednesday before heading to local universities to support college students.

Students were expected to demonstrate at schools including Chicago High School for the Arts, Payton College Prep, Hancock College Prep, Jones College Prep and Kenwood Academy High School.

Related

Are their demands being met?

Most protests remain ongoing, but student protesters had some of their demands met as part of a deal with Northwestern administration to end the encampment announced on Monday.

University President Michael Schill said the agreement represents a “sustainable and de-escalated path forward.” The agreement allows protest to continue without tents until June 1, the last day of class. The demonstrators will be allowed to keep one aid tent.

As a first step toward divestment, the agreement requires the university to disclose information about any investments to people associated with the university within 30 days of the inquiry. It will also re-establish a committee to advise on investments that will include student representatives. The university also committed to fully funding tuition for five Palestinian undergraduate students, supporting visiting Palestinian faculty and students at risk, providing an immediate temporary space for MENA and Muslim students, and renovating a building for future use.

Brown University, another Ivy League school, reached an agreement Tuesday with protesters on its Rhode Island campus. Demonstrators said they would close their encampment if administrators consider divestment from Israel in October — apparently the first time a U.S. college has agreed to protester demands to vote on divestment.

What about allegations of anti-semitism?

In a statement, the Illinois Holocaust Museum described the protests convulsing campuses as “a moment of grave crisis” and says the Holocaust is being used as a political and rhetorical tool. It also said Columbia University in New York offering hybrid classes for students anxious about being on campus is a “worrisome sign.”

“There is nothing antisemitic about supporting the Palestinians’ rights or demonstrating in support of Palestinians,” the statement said. “But within these protests have been worrisome and persistent examples of antisemitic expression. … Bad actors are using the cover of free speech in this moment of tension to normalize dangerous ideas that cause real harm to Jewish students and communities.”

The museum said statements like “From the River to the Sea, Palestine is Arab,” “Students will go home when Israelis go back to Europe, US, etc. (their real homes)” and “All you do is colonize” were “explicitly calling for the murder of these protestors.”

For Palestinians, the phrase “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” has been a rallying call for decades, signifying what they believe is their right to peacefully return to the land that is now Israel.

Sivan Spector, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace Chicago’s Coordinating Committee — an organization supporting the movement for a free Palestine — said in a statement she had spent Sunday at the Northwestern protest encampment with other Jewish Chicagoans, where she felt welcomed and didn’t experience or see any antisemitism.

Related

Have there been arrests or violence in Chicago?

Despite tense moments with police on Northwestern’s campus on Thursday and downtown on Friday, no arrests have been reported at Chicago protests.

That hasn’t been the case at campuses nationally, where the Associated Press reports over 1,000 have been arrested.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says about 300 people were arrested in overnight police crackdowns on pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University and City College. Police carrying riot shields burst into a building at Columbia University late Tuesday that pro-Palestinian protesters took over about 20 hours earlier.

Dueling groups of protesters clashed Wednesday at the University of California, Los Angeles, around a tent encampment built by pro-Palestinian protesters. Counter protesters tried to pull down a line of parade barricades, plywood and wooden pallets at the edge of the camp. The university canceled classes on Wednesday.

At least a dozen people have been arrested at the University of Wisconsin in Madison on Wednesday as police removed tents erected by protesters. Police pushed into the protesters with shields Wednesday morning, resulting in a scrum. Protesters chanted “students hold your ground” and “long live Palestine.”

What happens next?

Northwestern protesters plan to continue their protest until June 1. At the University of Chicago, the president’s statement said the encampment violates the university’s policies against building structures without prior approval and overnight sleeping on campus, but the camp may be allowed to stay for now.

“Given the importance of the expressive rights of our students, we may allow an encampment to remain for a short time despite the obvious violations of policy—but those violating university policy should expect to face disciplinary consequences,” Alivisatos said.

The end of the semester — and May graduations — remain a looming deadline for universities.

The University of Southern California canceled its May 10 graduation ceremony Thursday, a day after more than 90 protesters were arrested on campus.

Contributing: The Associated Press, Isabel Funk, Jessica Ma, Violet Miller, Sophie Sherry, Aidan Sadovi

More Israel-Hamas War coverage
Education
CPS students to protest Gaza war, march to University of Chicago, DePaul encampments
Anti-war protests have swept college campuses in recent weeks as students support Palestinians in Israel’s attacks on Gaza, decry what they call censorship from their universities and call on institutions to divest from weapons manufacturers and companies supporting Israel.
By Nader Issa
 
Letters to the Editor
'Heartened' by the idealism of pro-Palestinian student protesters
They are willing to risk the completion of degrees or acquiring police records as allies of suffering civilians in Gaza, a reader from Hyde Park says.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Israel-Hamas War
DePaul students pitch tents on campus, join pro-Palestinian protests
The campus joins protests across the country calling on universities to divest from companies supporting Israel.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Columnists
Movie on Dante's life, journey leads to look at hellish real-world events
The two-part, four-hour film on WTTW comes just in time for the 750th anniversary of a key event in Dante’s life.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Columnists
Northwestern protests, encampments bring back dizzying memories
Déjà vu is a heck of a thing. Whether it’s 1970 or 2024, war weighs heavily on campuses — and on athletes.
By Rick Telander
 
Israel-Hamas War
University of Chicago students set up pro-Palestinian encampment on campus as protests spread
Hundreds of University of Chicago students set up an encampment in the Main Quadrangle on Monday, joining groups on over 100 university campuses nationwide in support of Palestinians.
By Jessica Ma and Isabel Funk
 
Israel-Hamas War
Illinois Holocaust Museum calls out antisemitism at campus protests
“Bad actors are using the cover of free speech in this moment of tension to normalize dangerous ideas that cause real harm to Jewish students and communities,” the museum said. But a member of Chicago’s Jewish Voice for Peace said the protesters are saying what Jewish institutions are “afraid to say.”
By Isabel Funk and Violet Miller
 
Israel-Hamas War
Columbia protesters say they're at an impasse with administrators, will continue anti-war camp
As the death toll mounts in the war in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis worsens, protesters at universities all over the U.S. are demanding that schools cut financial ties to Israel and divest from companies they say are enabling the conflict.
By Associated Press
 
Israel-Hamas War
Hundreds join pro-Palestinian protests at Chicago universities; Northwestern encampment continues for 2nd night
Hundreds of protesters from the University of Chicago, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Columbia College Chicago and Roosevelt University rallied in support of people living in Gaza.
By Isabel FunkSophie Sherry, and 1 more
 
Israel-Hamas War
Northwestern students set up pro-Palestinian encampment, joining protesters nationwide
Students linked arms and formed a line against police after Northwestern leaders said the tent encampment violated university policy. By 9 p.m. protest leaders were told by university officials that arrests could begin later in the evening.
By Isabel Funk
 
Israel-Hamas War
US, 17 other countries call on Hamas to release hostages
The joint statement is the latest attempt at public pressure to advance negotiations over a potential cease-fire with Israel.
By Associated Press
 
Israel-Hamas War
Hamas releases video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin — hostage with Chicago roots
The video is the first proof of life of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was captured Oct. 7 in southern Israel. His parents have Chicago ties. Last week, his mother was named one of Time magazine’s most influential people of 2024.
By Associated Press
 
Crime
Vandals smash Palestine flag window display at Women & Children First bookstore
A window of the Andersonville feminist bookstore displaying a Palestine flag and a sign calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war was shattered early Wednesday. Police are investigating.
By Kade Heather
 
Nation/World
Biden signs a $95 billion war aid measure that forces TikTok to be sold or banned in the U.S.
The Democratic president Wednesday reached the end of a long, painful battle with Republicans to secure urgently needed replenishment of aid for Ukraine.
By Aamer Madhani | AP and Seung Min Kim | AP
 
Columnists
An empty chair at Passover Seder, affixed with a picture of a hostage
The continuing bloody war in Gaza — the 33,000 Palestinians killed and the unknown fate of Israeli hostages — casts a pall over Passover celebrations.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Columnists
Congress backs billions in aid for Ukraine, Israel. How did Illinois members vote?
Chicago Reps. Delia Ramirez, Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia and Jonathan Jackson, all Democrats and the most pro-Palestinian members of the Illinois delegation, voted no on aid to Israel. GOP Rep. Darin LaHood split from his party to support aid to Ukraine.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Israel-Hamas War
Chicagoans with ties to Middle East brace for consequences after Iran's missile strike on Israel
“There’s all kinds of dangers that can happen,” said Itai Segre, a teacher who lives in Roscoe Village with family in Jerusalem.
By Mary Norkol
 
Nation/World
Iran fires at apparent Israeli attack drones near Isfahan air base and nuclear site
The strike came just days after Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on Israel.
By Associated Press
 
2024 Democratic National Convention
No cracks in Blue Wall? Top Democrats vow Chicago is ready for convention, despite party divisions
Democrats are deeply focused on Wisconsin and Michigan to help bolster President Joe Biden’s re-election chances — and officials, in town for meetings hosted by the Democratic National Convention Committee, say they plan on showing voters a deep party contrast.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
News
Mother of Hamas hostage with Chicago roots named one of Time's 100 most influential people for 2024
Rachel Goldberg was named for her extensive campaign calling for the release of her son and the other hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7. She grew up in Streeterville.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Chicago
New leader of Jesse Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition steps down after less than 3 months on the job
The Rev. Frederick Haynes III, pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, took over as president and CEO of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in February and had planned to run the organization from Texas.
By Associated Press
 
Religion
Antisemitic acts in Illinois and nation at worst levels ever, Anti-Defamation League says
“In the 45 years since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979, it has never been this bad,” said ADL Midwest regional director David Goldenberg. According to a new report, Illinois saw a 74% increase in antisemitic incidents in 2023.
By David Struett
 
Chicago
Mayor hosts forum to combat antisemitism and other forms of hate, but some invitees skip meeting
About 20 elected officials and community organizers discussed ways the city can combat antisemitism, though attendees said it was just the start of the conversation. Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) said the gesture was ‘hollow.’
By Violet Miller
 
Transportation
40 pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested in protest blocking expressway to O'Hare
The demonstration was part of a global “economic blockade to free Palestine,” according to organizers. Protesters also took to the streets in the San Francisco Bay Area, on the Brooklyn Bridge and Interstate 5 in Eugene, Oregon.
By Mary Norkol and Cindy Hernandez
 
Israel-Hamas War
Chicago health workers protest American Medical Association's differing response to Gaza and Ukraine
Speakers at a River North protest say the AMA exhibits a ‘double standard’ in calling for a cease-fire in Ukraine but not for one in Gaza. They also question $100,000 in aid sent to Ukraine.
By Violet Miller
 
Nation/World
Israel says Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles, 99% of which were intercepted
In Washington, President Joe Biden said U.S. forces helped Israel down “nearly all” the drones and missiles and pledged to convene allies to develop a unified response.
By Associated Press
 
City Hall
Three Jewish lawmakers reject Mayor Johnson’s invite to discuss antisemitism
Chicago Ald. Deborah Silverstein, state Sen. Sara Feigenholtz, and state Rep. Bob Morgan said Brandon Johnson’s support of a cease-fire resolution showed “disrespect” for the Jewish community.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
City Hall
Johnson renews call for Gaza cease-fire at Eid celebration
Thousands gathered Wednesday morning for prayers at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, where Mayor Brandon Johnson briefly gave a renewed call for peace in Gaza.
By David Struett
 
Israel-Hamas War
Local aid workers say Israeli strike on World Central Kitchen workers caused 'chilling effect' on aid efforts
The seven World Central Kitchen workers killed April 1 are among the more than 220 humanitarian workers who have been killed in the conflict, according to the U.N.
By Violet Miller
 
Israel-Hamas War
Six months after Hamas attack, hundreds gather in Highland Park call for hostages' release, support Israel
Protesters pushed for the release of hostages captured in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants. ‘We are not OK until they are all home,’ one speaker said.
By Mary Norkol
 

Next Up In Israel-Hamas War
Biden faces protest over his support for Israel during White House meeting
Oak Lawn doctor, Muslim leaders angry over Gaza reject chance to break Ramadan fast with Biden
Ald. Sigcho-Lopez survives Housing Committee ouster attempt after flag-burning controversy
Mayor Johnson backs Ald. Sigcho-Lopez in flag-burning controversy
Pro-Palestinian protest disrupts City Hall news conference called to condemn flag-burning
Did Gaza protest vote make a mark on Illinois primary and impact support for Biden?
The Latest
People shop for groceries at the Save a Lot grocery store at 832 W. 63rd St. in Englewood in May 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Chicago
Grocery benefits to cover loss of school meals available to Illinois families this summer
Low-income families with school-age children may be eligible for $120 in benefits per child thanks to a new federally funded program.
By Mariah Rush
 
Close-up photo of a gloved hand holding a medical marijuana flower.
Marijuana
Could Illinois weed prices drop if the DEA reclassifies marijuana?
The move would ease tax burdens on pot shops, currently prohibited from deducting expenses from income associated with Schedule I or II substances. Those savings could be passed on to customers, industry leaders said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine) has his arm around Solène (Anne Hathaway) as they walk down a street in this still shot from "The Idea of You."
Movies and TV
In sparkling rom-com 'The Idea of You,' famous young singer and not-famous older woman click
Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine make a dazzling duo in Prime Video’s love story with just the right amount of cringe.
By Richard Roeper
 
ambulance.jpg
Crime
Boy, 16, shot while in Woodlawn home
The boy was in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
cpd.png
Crime
Ride share passenger takes off with vehicle in Old Town
No one was injured and detectives are investigating the theft.
By Sun-Times Wire
 