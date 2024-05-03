University of Chicago officials, pro-Palestinian protesters reach 'impasse': 'The encampment cannot continue'

University of Chicago students and university officials reached an “impasse” during talks about the encampment at the school, protest organizers announced Friday.

Three students and two faculty members met with university president Paul Alivisatos and provost Katherine Baicker to discuss the demands of student organizers, though it “ended without resolution,” according to UChicago United for Palestine, the group organizing the encampment.

Organizers had previously rejected an offer for a one-hour meeting with Alivisatos and Baicker in exchange for removing the encampment, and continued to make their demands for disclosing investments in weapons manufacturers, divesting from those aiding Israel in its continued strikes in Gaza that have killed more than 34,000 since October and repairing the damage done by the investments both on the South Side and abroad.

"[UChicago United for Palestine] refuses to accept President Alivisatos’ repeated condescending offer of a public forum to discuss ‘diverse viewpoints’ ... as this is clearly a poor attempt at saving face without material change,” said Christopher Iacovetti, a student who participated in negotiations, in a statement Friday.

A semicircle of protesters were meeting on the quad in front of Levi Hall Friday morning discussing next steps. Demonstrators launched a protest march at the hall last week.

“The administration has been refusing to meaningfully negotiate,” said Andrew Basta, a senior with UChicago Jews for a Free Palestine, said Friday morning. The group had planned shabbat services at the encampment for 6:30 p.m.

“Do we feel like as a community that we can continue? The overwhelming answer is yes,” said Kelly H., a senior at the university encampment Friday morning who declined to share her last name out of safety concerns. “We’re gonna stay here until our demands are met.”

In a message to the university community Friday, Alivisatos accused the group of destroying an “approved installation” of Israeli flags, vandalism and graffiti on buildings, incorporating walkways into the encampment and flying the Palestinian flag on a university flagpole. He also said police had been patrolling the area less as they were diverted to the encampment, and that it had created a “systematic disruption” of the campus.

He added the protester’s demands were “such that we could not accede.”

“Out of principle we provide the greatest leeway possible for free expression, even expression of viewpoints that some find deeply offensive, even in rare cases at the expense of some policy violations — for a time,” he wrote in the statement. “But the encampment cannot continue.”

In a previous statement to the Sun-Times, U of Chicago said its role is to be a “home and sponsor of critics” — but it will not take on the role of critic itself, out of concern it would “diminish” its ability to educate.

“The university has developed a consensus against taking social or political stances on issues outside its core mission,” the statement said. “Doing this through investments or other means would only diminish the university’s distinctive contribution — providing a home for faculty and students to espouse and challenge the widest range of social practices and beliefs.”

Universities across the country have called the police to crack down on student encampments. At the University of California at Los Angeles, police cracked down on the encampment after protesters defied an order to leave Thursday morning.

So far, pro-Palestinian encampments at Chicago schools have not experienced the same level of police escalation, though students have expressed worries.

“I hope it makes the University rethink how it wants to operate effectively. We see at Columbia, we see at UCLA, these violent forces being used,” Basta said. “We hope the University stands differently. ... [but] we’re getting ready for anything.”

Northwestern’s encampment organizers reached a deal with the university to clear all but one resource tent in exchange for the university agreeing to disclose information about any investment to people associated with the university within 30 days of the inquiry.

Three anonymous students have since filed a lawsuit, saying the university subjected them to harassment by not clearing the encampment. Several Jewish groups also called for the school’s president to resign.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contributing: Lynn Sweet