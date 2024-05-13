The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 13, 2024
Israel-Hamas War News Metro/State

Northwestern threatens disciplinary action after Israeli, American flags vandalized

The flags, along with signs and banners, had been placed on Deering Meadow, where a pro-Palestine encampment stood for five days before organizers reached an agreement with university administration.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Northwestern threatens disciplinary action after Israeli, American flags vandalized
Students, faculty, community members and protesters at the encampment at Deering Meadow at Northwestern University before a deal was struck, and it was taken down.

Students, faculty, community members and protesters at the encampment at Deering Meadow at Northwestern University before a deal was struck, and it was taken down.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A display of Israeli and American flags at Northwestern University was vandalized with red paint Sunday night, according to the university.

The flags, along with signs and banners, had been placed on Deering Meadow, where a pro-Palestinian encampment stood for five days before organizers reached an agreement with university administration.

Northwestern University president Michael Schill said that if the vandals were Northwestern students, that disciplinary action would be pursued, though university police would be investigating.

Related

“Let me be clear — spraying red paint over Israeli or American flags is vandalism and is unacceptable,” Schill wrote in a statement Monday. “The University will investigate these incidents thoroughly.”

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), the Republican chairperson of the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce, accused the university of a “persistent failure in addressing antisemitism” in a letter sent to the school along with a request for documents and information regarding the encampment, which cleared out April 29 after a deal was struck between protesters and the university.

The school has until Friday to respond ahead of a May 23 hearing in Washington where Schill and the presidents of UCLA and Rutgers will appear in front of the committee.

The deal has spurred a lawsuit by three anonymous Northwestern students who claim the encampment subjected them to harassment.

Next Up In Israel-Hamas War
Chicago Democratic convention leaders ready for anything, see no echoes of 1968 — ‘There is really … no comparison’
University of Chicago protesters call out campus police 'shoving, hitting' while encampment was cleared
American doctor serving in Rafah unable to evacuate, describes worsening humanitarian crisis
Campamento pro Palestina de la Universidad de Chicago es desalojado por la policía
Chicago’s police oversight agency got 3 complaints alleging excessive force at pro-Palestinian protest at Art Institute
A full-scale Israeli invasion of Rafah will worsen humanitarian 'apocalypse'
The Latest
Zantac, a popular medication which decreases stomach acid production and prevents heartburn, sit on a shelf at a drugstore on New York City.
Health
Pharma exec testifies in Zantac trial that drug was safe and effective
The executive, a medical doctor who oversaw drug safety for decades at drugmaker GSK, repeatedly pushed back on the claim that the popular heartburn drug causes cancer.
By Kaitlin Washburn, GA Reporter
 
Travis A. Knight and Michael Shannon in A Red Orchid Theatre's production of "Turret." Photo credits Fadeout Media and Jesus Santos
Theater
A dystopian world is just the tip of the iceberg in riveting 'Turret' at A Red Orchid
Featuring ensemble members Michael Shannon, Lawrence Grimm and Travis A. Knight, “Turret” will startle your eyes and bend your brain.
By Catey Sullivan | For the Sun-Times
 
One World Concert At Syracuse University
Music
David Sanborn, saxophonist who played with David Bowie, Rolling Stones, dies at 78
Sanborn was introduced to the saxophone during a childhood bout of polio at the age of three. He later honed his craft by studying music at Northwestern University and the University of Iowa.
By USA TODAY
 
Cubs Pirates Baseball
Cubs
Cubs put Adbert Alzolay on IL in 'concerning' move, severity unknown
The Cubs will not have a timeline for Alzolay’s injury recovery until doctors review his imaging.
By Maddie Lee, Staff Reporter, Cubs
 
ISP-022824-01A.JPG
Editorials
PPP loan fraud accusations, again. This time, the alarm bells involve Illinois State police officers.
We’re sighing at the news that, once again, public servants are accused of defrauding honest taxpayers. But we’re not surprised, given the dozens of previous allegations of PPP fraud in Chicago and Cook County.
By CST Editorial Board
 