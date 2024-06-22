The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked Loop roadway are arrested

Nearly a dozen protesters were taken into custody about 2:41 p.m. Saturday after they allegedly held a demonstration on Franklin Street, police say. Earlier, vandals dropped red dye into Buckingham Fountain and painted pro-Palestinian messages there.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags and signs sit along Franklin Street in protest Saturday.

Provided

Nearly a dozen pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked part of Franklin Street on Saturday afternoon were taken into custody, Chicago police said.

About 2:41 p.m., demonstrators blocked Franklin Street between Monroe Street and Arcade Place, according to police.

About half an hour later, police began arresting protesters because they were “illegally blocking the roadway” after they there were told three times to disperse.

The demonstration comes after Buckingham Fountain was dyed red and witnesses say they saw messages such as “Gaza is bleeding” and “stop the genocide” spray-painted on the ground around the fountain.

The Latest
Police crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot to death in Little Village
The man, 49, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 4300 block of West 25th Street around 3:26 p.m. police received an alert from gunshot detection technology.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The pool water at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park was dyed red in an apparent act of protest against the war in Gaza.
News
Buckingham Fountain closed after vandals dye water red, pro-Palestinian graffiti found
Colin Hinkle, a professional drone pilot, noticed the red dye mixing with the green water of the fountain early Saturday morning and saw spray paint on the ground that read, “Gaza is bleeding” and “Stop the genocide.” 'That’s when I realized it was a protest,’ Hinkle said.
By Kayleigh Padar  and Dorothy Hernandez
 
White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is restrained from going after Brewers catcher William Contreras on June 2 in Milwaukee.
White Sox
White Sox ’24 — hours of misery, as season of suffering drags on
It’s not just the losing. It’s the way they’re losing. Missing the cutoff man, committing balks, blowing 5-1 leads on consecutive nights against the Cubs.
By Richard Roeper
 
Summer Guide
5 independently-owned Latino coffee shops serving up quality coffee, bites and hospitality
Some business owners are helping to fill the gaps in communities that don’t have a chain coffee shop offering specialty drinks and food.
By Ambar Colón
 
A close up of a Chicago police badge logo on a police vehicle.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Douglas
Police found the man, 44, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 2900 block of South State Street around 10:40 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 