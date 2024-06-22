Pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked Loop roadway are arrested

Nearly a dozen pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked part of Franklin Street on Saturday afternoon were taken into custody, Chicago police said.

About 2:41 p.m., demonstrators blocked Franklin Street between Monroe Street and Arcade Place, according to police.

About half an hour later, police began arresting protesters because they were “illegally blocking the roadway” after they there were told three times to disperse.

The demonstration comes after Buckingham Fountain was dyed red and witnesses say they saw messages such as “Gaza is bleeding” and “stop the genocide” spray-painted on the ground around the fountain.