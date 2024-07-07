The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Israel-Hamas War News Chicago

Gazan boy injured in Israel-Hamas war arrives in Chicago for medical treatment

Baraa Hadi Abu Alroos, 7, will receive treatment at Shriners Children’s Chicago hospital on the West Side, where he will be fitted with a prosthetic limb and undergo surgeries for his injuries.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
HEAL-070824 12.jpgBaraa Hadi Abu Alroos is greeted by community members as he arrives with his family at O'Hare Airport July 7, 2024.

A large crowd waving Palestinian flags greeted Baraa Hadi Abu Alroos and his family with gifts upon their arrival at O’Hare Airport on Sunday. Baraa’s right foot was amputated above the ankle and both arms injured in a bombing in Rafah.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

A boy from Gaza received a hero’s welcome at O’Hare Airport as he arrived in Chicago on Sunday to receive medical treatment for injuries he suffered in the Israel-Hamas war.

Hundreds cheered as Baraa Hadi Abu Alroos, 7, his sister, Elaf, 3, and their mother, Hanin, came into the terminal. The family was showered with gifts, including flowers and teddy bears, which put a wide smile on Baraa’s face.

Baraa’s medical care and trip to Chicago were made possible by Heal Palestine, a nonprofit that aims to “transform the lives of Palestinian youth” by providing health care, educational support and humanitarian aid, according to its website.

Steve Sosabee, Heal Palestine’s director, said Baraa was badly wounded when his family’s home in Rafah was bombed. His right foot was amputated above the ankle, he fractured his right arm and his left was also severely hurt.

HEAL-070824 11.jpg

Hundreds welcome Baraa Hadi Abu Alroos and his family Sunday at O’Hare Airport. “It’s important for us to show our support because these children have gone through so much difficulty and tragedy that we can’t even comprehend,” said Fatima Shareef of Des Plaines.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Baraa’s father and grandmother were killed in the bombing, Sosabee said.

“That’s not an uncommon story, I’m sorry to say, in Gaza,” he added. “We as a community have to rise up and do something for these children. Many of them are dying because of the lack of medical care or suffering these kind of permanent disabilities that will affect them the rest of their life.”

In Gaza, Israeli bombardments and ground offensives have so far killed more than 38,000 Palestinians, Gaza’s Health Ministry says. The ministry does not differentiate between combatants and civilians in its count, but it includes thousands of women and children.

Baraa will receive treatment at Shriners Children’s Chicago hospital on the West Side, where he will be fitted with a prosthetic limb and undergo any needed surgeries for his injuries.

The family will be hosted by local Palestinian community members during their stay in Chicago.

Sosabee said he was glad to see so many people waiting to greet the family as they arrived in Chicago.

“We have a great community in Chicago,” he said. “We’re very honored to have such a large gathering of people who want to help out.”

Many in the welcome party wore Palestinian flags draped around their shoulders. Others brought balloons in the flag’s red, green, white and black colors. “Get well soon” and “welcome” read other balloons.

One person held up a sign that read “Welcome to Chicago” and another sign read “You are the soul of our soul.”

Fatima Shareef, 29, of Des Plaines, said she showed up to welcome Baraa and his family because the children of Gaza have experienced much turmoil in their lives, and it’s important that they see they have supporters.

“It’s important for us to show our support because these children have gone through so much difficulty and tragedy that we can’t even comprehend,” she said. “We just want to show our love and support for them.”

Aimun Alavi, 29, who lives in Lincoln Park, said the overwhelming community turnout shows Baraa that he has a home in Chicago and that there is hope.

“There’s so much bloodshed happening, but there is hope instilled in this community,” Alavi said. “We want to give them a warm welcome and embrace them.”

