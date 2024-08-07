The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Palestinian boy who lost both legs in an airstrike arrives in Chicago for care: 'We are so lucky to be here.'

Khalil Abu Shaban survived a bombing in April. The 13-year-old, his sister and mom arrived at O’Hare, where a crowd was on hand to greet him and chant his name. He will undergo surgery at Shriner’s Hospital.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
Khalil Abu Shaban, center, his mom, far right, and his sister, Lolo Abu Shaban, second from right, are greeted by supporters at O’Hare Airport on Wednesday. On Friday, Khalil will meet doctors at Shriner’s Children’s Chicago, where he will undergo surgery to receive two prosthetic legs.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

In April, 13-year-old Khalil Abu Shaban was on his way to a barbershop in Rafah for a haircut.

That’s when the bombing started in Gaza’s southernmost city.

He lost both legs.

Khalil was evacuated to Egypt in May because of the severity of his injuries — he had a concussion and serious infections.

But as of Wednesday afternoon, he was recovering and on safe ground. Khalil, his sister and their mom arrived at O’Hare International Airport, where they were greeted by a crowd of supporters, shedding tears and holding signs, flowers and green, red, black and white balloons.

Khalil Abu Shaban, 13, was on his way to get a haircut in southern Gaza in April when he was wounded in an airstrike. He lost both legs. His family is originally from northern Gaza, but they were taking refuge in the south when he was wounded.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Khalil rolled out from U.S. Customs to cheers, chants of his name and rose petals. Overwhelmed by the support, the boy smiled, his eyes glassy.

“We are so lucky to be here and to have so many people help us to get here,” Khalil’s 22-year-old sister, Lolo Abu Shaban, told reporters.

Khalil “wants to thank all the people who came here to support him,” she added.

Khalil Abu Shaban is greeted by supporters chanting, cheering and holding balloons in the colors of the Palestinian flag at O’Hare International Airport.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Originally from northern Gaza, the boy and his family had sought refuge in Rafah, when tragedy struck.

He is the third Palestinian child brought to Chicago from Gaza by the national nonprofit Heal Palestine. One of those children, 14-year-old Leyan, was at the airport to greet Khalil. Leyan is also a double amputee. She stood to greet Khalil on prosthetic legs that she received at Shriners Children’s Chicago hospital on the West Side.

Another young boy, 7-year-old Baraa Hadi Abu Alroos, was brought to Chicago by the nonprofit last month.

“We are quite proud and happy to take care of them,” Steve Sosabee, Heal Palestine’s director, told the Sun-Times. “We are so grateful for the strong community here in Chicago willing to care for these children. Hundreds of people are willing to help.”

Like the other two kids, Khalil and his family are staying with a host family in Chicago. Sirage Al-Tarifi and his family are taking in the three and were at the airport to greet them Wednesday.

Khalil Abu Shaban (left) is greeted by Sirage Al-Tarifi, who will host the boy and his family in Chicago. “It’s the least we could do to help out these children of Palestine in any sort of way,” Al-Tarifi said.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Volunteering to host Khalil and his family was an easy decision, Al-Tarifi said.

“It’s the least we could do to help out these children of Palestine in any sort of way,” Al-Tarifi told the Sun-Times.

Randa Salem and her husband brought their three children from Naperville to welcome Khalil and his family.

“It was very hard to see, but it was also beautiful. Beautiful because of how grateful they are that he is alive and made it here,” Salem said. “It’s heartbreaking because they’ve gone through so much. But then here they are with smiles on their faces.”

Khalil Abu Shaban is wheeled out of O’Hare on Wednesday. Heal Palestine, the national nonprofit that brought Khalil to Chicago for medical care, has helped bring 17 injured children out of Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began last year.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Khalil has an appointment at Shriners on Friday to start the process of getting a pair of prosthetic legs. The hospital system has been a major partner with Heal Palestine as their clinicians specialize in treating severe burns and amputations, Sosabee said.

Heal Palestine has helped bring 17 injured children out of Gaza and get them treatment in the U.S. In addition to medical care, Sosabee said the nonprofit helps the children find mental health care and education and provides opportunities for them to feel safe and assimilate into their new communities.

Since the war between Israel and Hamas began last year, Gazan authorities estimate that more than 14,000 Palestinian children have died in the conflict, and thousands more have been injured.

Khalil Abu Shaban waits for his ride at O’Hare International Airport. Gazan authorities estimate that more than 14,000 Palestinian children have died in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

